LEE: From out of the blue, Auburn goes with a new plan

Auburn’s going with a new plan.
Bryan Harsin laid out that plan, Allen Greene said, at some point during this roller coaster coaching search. Sometime between constant calls and back-and-forth dealings, Harsin put forth the details of how he would move Auburn football forward. Greene left the meeting impressed.
Later he came back with the offer Harsin needed to put that plan in motion.
This is a new pathway: Harsin comes to Auburn from out of the blue, having made a name out on the smurf turf of Boise State, but having never coached in the SEC. Auburn hasn’t hired a head coach that wasn’t a former Auburn assistant in this millennium. It hasn’t hired someone from outside SEC country for as long as anybody can remember.
Auburn’s trying to blaze a new trail.
The gamble calls for new ideas from a fresh face to try to unlock more of Auburn’s potential.
Harsin has plenty to learn about the SEC. He’s moving from the Mountain West to the best division in the best conference in football. There will be little margin for error, because this isn’t a rebuild. Auburn hasn’t had a losing season in eight years and Harsin’s plan, Greene said plainly, detailed how he would lead Auburn to “consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference.”
Auburn searched across the country for a coach that could bring Auburn to that level. Others have tried to copy The Process with Nick Saban assistants, who still have never beaten Saban at Alabama. Auburn could have sold itself for the brand-name home run, especially after the search crawled into its ninth day.
But instead, Auburn decided to go in a direction that’s all new, and completely different for the school. No one on the Plains saw this match coming, because it isn’t the old Auburn way.
Only a few know what’s in that plan that Harsin unfurled in front of Greene. It’ll surely take advantage of Auburn football’s resources and capabilities — standing as one of few programs in an ever-diminishing number that can actually contend for the national championship.
It surely takes a bet on bringing some of Harsin’s ideas from corn-fed football out in Boise to the land of giants in the SEC.
But whatever the plan is, it’s an all-new direction for Auburn, which seemed so desperate for one not long ago.
Harsin’s here now, and he’s brought his big plans with him.
Now for Auburn it’s about action.
There’s been so much talk. Now action.