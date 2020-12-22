LEE: From out of the blue, Auburn goes with a new plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn searched across the country for a coach that could bring Auburn to that level. Others have tried to copy The Process with Nick Saban assistants, who still have never beaten Saban at Alabama. Auburn could have sold itself for the brand-name home run, especially after the search crawled into its ninth day.

But instead, Auburn decided to go in a direction that’s all new, and completely different for the school. No one on the Plains saw this match coming, because it isn’t the old Auburn way.

Only a few know what’s in that plan that Harsin unfurled in front of Greene. It’ll surely take advantage of Auburn football’s resources and capabilities — standing as one of few programs in an ever-diminishing number that can actually contend for the national championship.

It surely takes a bet on bringing some of Harsin’s ideas from corn-fed football out in Boise to the land of giants in the SEC.

But whatever the plan is, it’s an all-new direction for Auburn, which seemed so desperate for one not long ago.

Harsin’s here now, and he’s brought his big plans with him.

Now for Auburn it’s about action.

There’s been so much talk. Now action.

