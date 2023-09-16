PHENIX CITY — In the Devil’s own backyard, Hugh Freeze met a ghost from Auburn’s past.

Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman was playing Friday night, suited up with Central-Phenix City for the Red Devils’ slugfest with Opelika. On the field, passion poured from both sides under the lights like always, but off the field, standing quietly on the sidelines of the main event, Freeze probably figured he could gain some ground on Coleman. He’s the latest big prospect to come out of the receiver factory that is Central, and he’s committed to Texas A&M, but on this Friday night Freeze had to figure he still had a shot at him.

Then another visitor walked in the stadium — with a 12th Man flatbill pulled over his eyes and a gold chain around his neck.

Dameyune.

“A&M’s here too,” someone could’ve muttered.

Yes, he’s on a first-name basis around here: Dameyune Craig, hero Auburn quarterback in the 90’s, and on staff for a spell before leaving for LSU then Florida State then College Station.

Who would’ve thought, once upon a time? They greeted each other on the sideline, Freeze in Auburn burnt orange and Craig in enemy maroon.

Of course his predecessor, Patrick Nix, was on the head coach’s headset for Central. The Class 7A state championship game is Dec. 6, if Central makes it. The Heisman ceremony is Dec. 9, if Bo makes it.

No one expected him to be out in Oregon, either, but the football world is a tangled web. You never thought this person would trade this color for that color. You never thought this school would hire that guy. Deals happen, jobs need to get done, certain people are qualified to do them, and the only thing that stays the same is how things change.

Take Freeze’s move to the front line on the recruiting trail. He was the one at the stadium, when he could’ve sent an assistant, trying to make that flip happen himself. He’s certainly not the first head coach to visit a high school game, obviously, but he’s said openly throughout the offseason that in 2023 he thinks it’s important he spend more time than ever recruiting while letting his coordinators configure the X’s and O’s. That means trips to Phenix City. That means juggling several phone calls while he’s there. That means positioning himself as more the figurehead, and that’s not an insult — just ask Deion Sanders.

Who would’ve thought those two would have that in common?

Who would’ve thought?

At this stage in college football, the only thing to do is expect the unexpected, and maybe that’s why Freeze was out there still trying to get a shocking flip.

He was there to gain ground. Craig was there to hold him off. The teams on the field pushed each other across the turf with all their might, the fans clapping their hands the bands playing their tune. It’s a battle, with all the drama and theater you could want.

And some you never thought you’d see.