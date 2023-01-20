Lee, Gobourne lead No. 7 Auburn to home-opener with over No. 25 Arkansas

Auburn superstar Suni Lee won the all-around, senior Derrian Gobourne sent the crowd home in style, and the Tigers picked up a head-to-head win over Arkansas on Friday in their sold-out home opener in Neville Arena.

Auburn finished with a 197.500, picking up a solid home score to start the season’s home slate. The Tigers topped Arkansas’ 196.575.

Lee won individual titles on vault, bars and floor. Gobourne closed the meet in her signature showstopper fashion on floor, drawing raucous cheers from the fans and scoring a 9.950 — with one judge giving her a perfect 10 and the other judge giving her a 9.900.

Lee, in much the same way, scored 9.975s on both bars and floor, earning a perfect 10 from one judge for each of those routines, and a 9.950 from the other each time.

No. 7 Auburn through three meets now holds a scoring average of 197.350, which will certainly keep the Tigers in the top 10 by the time the weekend’s out.

“It felt amazing to be back home in front of the crowd,” Lee said. “I mean, it was absolutely amazing. The environment just felt so positive. It just felt really good to be back with the family, it felt like.

“I think that we did pretty good with it.”

Lee opened the night with a career-high 9.950 on vault for her tuck Lopez.

Meanwhile, her classmate Sophia Groth returned to the all-around for the first time this season, with her performance being highlighted by a 9.900 on beam.

Auburn responded through adversity in the up-and-down first three rotations by putting together its best-scoring rotation last, tallying a 49.550 on floor.

“You can let stuff get to you,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “You can let a close meet get to you. You can let judging get to you. You can let your own performance or your teammates’ performance get to you.” But they didn’t, as the Tigers closed with their best performance of the night on floor. It was also Auburn’s best floor score of the season and its best score in any single rotation so far this season.

“I’m really proud of the team,” Graba went on. “I told them at the end, right when we were done with beam that, ‘We go to floor, and we finish strong, and we finish strong, and this makes us better.’ I challenged them to do it and they did a really good job, so I’m really proud of them.”

Auburn continues competition next week at home with a non-conference meet against NC State.

Auburn fans packed the meet, sold out of both general admission and standing room only tickets for months. Auburn before the game unveiled its Final Four banner in the rafters after last season’s run to the NCAA Championship final.

Three Olympic gold medalists were on the floor during the meet: Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber won gold with Team USA at the 2012 Olympics in London and her fellow gold-medalist and teammate that year Kyla Ross works for her as an assistant coach at Arkansas. Lee won all-around gold at the Olympics in Tokyo in the 2020 games delayed to summer 2021.