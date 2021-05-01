LEE: Harsin hasn’t had much NFL Draft talent. Auburn’s plan is to equip him with it.

Auburn plans to equip him more with NFL Draft-type talent than he’s ever had before, and see what he can do with it.

As Auburn’s staff enters the summer having wrapped up spring practice with A-Day, recruiting becomes the focus. Here, Harsin has more resources for the recruiting trial than ever before. He has plenty to pitch when he’s selling players on an SEC power, and that multi-million-dollar facility is on its way, too. He’ll have the opportunity to make the kind of pitch that may have sealed the deal on players like Wilson and Lance.

At Boise State, Harsin won three Mountain West Conference championships. Now he’s stepping up to the big leagues, but Auburn’s giving him big-league weapons. He won stick fights over there where they fight with sticks, and now he’s going against the heavy artillery — but Auburn’s giving him new weapons of his own. It’s like he was great in the truck series beating out all the other trucks, and yeah, he’s in the Cup series now where Alabama and Georgia and the rest have way more horsepower — but he’s getting his own new suped-up engine, too.