LEE: Harsin, Kiesau help Ashford help themselves

It was all making sense, early in Auburn’s win over Mercer.

Robby Ashford peeled off a 49-yard run down the sideline to get the fans on their feet. Two plays later, TJ Finley threw a 39-yard pass to Ja’Varrius Johnson, then fired a quick TD to John Samuel Shenker.

Alright. We’ve got it, right? Ashford’s the change of pace. He’s the legs. Finley has the arm. Interesting enough.

But then later on it got a lot more interesting: Ashford fired his own bomb to Johnson for 56 yards. Over the shoulder. Picture perfect.

Yo.

Is Ashford the cute JF3 gadget guy, or is this a real-deal quarterback controversy?

That’s the question they’ll all be asking this week, at the water cooler, in the group chats, and before and after class on campus.

But either way, what matters today is this: The ceiling for the Auburn offense is higher with Bryan Harsin and Eric Kiesau willing and able to use Ashford. They’re using Ashford this year the way Dematrius Davis should’ve been used last year.

Obviously, Harsin and Kiesau both are going to stand by Finley as their QB1. A few shining moments by Ashford isn’t going to upheave the official depth chart in early September. There are plenty more things we don’t see from the stands or the press box, Harsin pointed out after the game, including how the quarterback operates the offense and leads other players — and obviously there’s the matter of how well they know the playbook.

By the same token, we also don’t know why it is that the Auburn coaches didn’t use Davis last year. It would’ve made sense, especially late in the year after Bo Nix went down with injury: Nix was a threat with his legs, especially in the red zone, and Auburn lost that threat without him and Davis seemingly had all the tools needed to get some of that back if he got some snaps.

But the coaches didn’t even try, and lost five straight games, the result of either their own deficiency or possibly deficiencies by Davis which kept them from trusting him with the ball. That much we don’t know.

But we know Ashford can be that kind of weapon now, and Harsin and Kiesau are helping Ashford help themselves by expanding the limits of the Auburn offense and raising the ceiling that much more.

They got creative: The jet sweep into a speed option on the outside was fun to watch and it’s one more wrinkle opposing defensive coordinators will have to account for. There’s more where that came from, if Harsin’s history at Boise State is any indication. In Auburn, in recent years, a two-quarterback system has been a symptom of a tough season; the result of one guy being unable to pull out in front. At Boise State, though, Harsin won a conference championship in 2017 with Brett Rypien and Montell Cozart playing the two-quarterback tango.

That’s the next step for this Auburn offense, even if some fans want to get ahead of themselves. It seems like it’ll take a lot more steps forward by Ashford and a lot more steps backwards by Finley for there to be a change made at QB1 on the depth chart.

But for now, Harsin and Kiesau are making the right move by letting Ashford make moves for them.