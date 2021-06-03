LEE: I lost my voice cheering in a big crowd again. I hope you get to lose yours soon, too.

We went down to Jacksonville, Fla., for All Elite Wrestling’s first show with a big crowd since the pandemic started. I went with two of my friends and writing colleagues who you may know: Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer and Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser.

We got to see the legendary Sting put on the face paint again. We got to see Jungle Boy, the real-life son of Luke Perry, who mixed his dad’s acting chops with some amazing athletic ability on his way to winning a big battle royal. He wears tights that look like a loin cloth, teams with a behemoth in a dinosaur mask named Luchasaurus, and enters to Baltimora’s 1985 anthem ‘Tarzan Boy.’ We had it rocking on the jukebox during the pre-game hours at the bar, packed with fans across the street from the venue.

I probably lost part of my voice singing along to that song, but most of it was from cheering on my favorite: the wrestling dentist named Dr. Britt Baker, DMD — who, in pure wrestling fashion, would sooner knock your teeth out than fix them.