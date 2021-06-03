LEE: I lost my voice cheering in a big crowd again. I hope you get to lose yours soon, too.

My voice is gone.
It’s been hoarse since Sunday. It hasn’t come back as I’m writing this, and it probably hasn’t come back as you’re reading this either.
I love it.
I hope you get to lose your voice soon, too.
For the first time in a long time, this past weekend I had the chance to cheer and boo and clap and chant as part of a sold-out crowd in a packed house, and it was so much fun.
It was the kind of environment I’m ready see again here on the Plains this fall. I’m ready to see it Sept. 4 when Auburn football opens against Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I’m ready to see it at Auburn Arena for basketball, and at the soccer complex, and at high schools all around.
I don’t ever want to take it for granted again, after finally — finally! — being back in a big crowd for the first time since getting the vaccine.
Where did I go for such a special occasion?
Pro wrestling.
Yes, pro wrestling.
It’s the best. I love the entrance music, the golden belts, the absurd scripted drama and all the theatrical antics in the ring and outside of it. When pro wrestling is done right, it’s a whole lot of fun. And we got to see a great show.
We went down to Jacksonville, Fla., for All Elite Wrestling’s first show with a big crowd since the pandemic started. I went with two of my friends and writing colleagues who you may know: Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer and Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser.
We got to see the legendary Sting put on the face paint again. We got to see Jungle Boy, the real-life son of Luke Perry, who mixed his dad’s acting chops with some amazing athletic ability on his way to winning a big battle royal. He wears tights that look like a loin cloth, teams with a behemoth in a dinosaur mask named Luchasaurus, and enters to Baltimora’s 1985 anthem ‘Tarzan Boy.’ We had it rocking on the jukebox during the pre-game hours at the bar, packed with fans across the street from the venue.
I probably lost part of my voice singing along to that song, but most of it was from cheering on my favorite: the wrestling dentist named Dr. Britt Baker, DMD — who, in pure wrestling fashion, would sooner knock your teeth out than fix them.
Wrestling’s great. And, for me, it’s an escape. My job is all about sports, and I love it, but I think about sports all day at work, and there are a lot of times where turning on a game at the end of the day feels a little more like work than leisure. Pro wrestling is theater, so it never feels like work, and it’s my chance to go out in a crowd and cheer and boo and have fun — and escape.
I’m ready for everyone here to have their own escape back very soon.
I know there’s about 87,451 of you who know just where you want to go.
Let’s make sure we never take it for granted. Life’s better together. That’s one thing that was certainly reaffirmed to me during this awful pandemic — and reaffirmed to me again on Sunday night.
So let’s do Tiger Walk. Let’s do Toomer’s. Let’s get to the tailgate a little extra early and make a little extra sure we’re on time to see the eagle fly this year.
Let’s do it all, and do it together.
I’ll see you there.