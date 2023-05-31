Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What’s the price tag on these rivalry games anyway?

Since it’s all about dollars and cents for the suits and ties in Destin, what’s the total value of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry?

What does it mean for the cities, the businesses and the hotels?

What does it mean for the value of the season ticket package, for there to always be at least one big game on it?

What’s it mean for the university to sell out that stadium, to pack it full under the lights with electricity in the air, for incredible feats and immortal moments to play out on that field and for it to be broadcast out for the world to see — showing everyone everywhere that this right here is the big game and this right here is the place to be?

Now how bad would it hurt to have to do without?

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as we know it is in jeopardy this week at the SEC’s spring meetings, as the conference’s decision-makers wrestle with whether the SEC is going to move forward in football with an eight-game schedule or somehow expand to a nine-game schedule given that Texas and Oklahoma are joining.

The SEC, you would think, would want more money from ESPN if it’s going to offer a ninth game to the network. But ESPN, you could imagine, would hesitate to offer up a penny more than the $3 billion (with a B!) that it signed on to pay with a new contract in 2020 — before Texas and OU coming to the SEC was a thing. There’s a natural impasse.

With 16 teams and eight conference games per season, as it stands, the most popular scheduling model (the “1-7”) gives each team one annual rival and then seven opponents that rotate on and off and home and away. The whimsical thought there is that every football player who sticks around for a standard four-year college experience would get to play in each SEC stadium, playing the main rival every year and playing everybody else twice in four years. That’s nice enough.

The problem for Auburn is that Auburn’s one permanent rival would be Alabama, and that means the Auburn-Georgia game would only played every other year. It would mean that the Auburn-Georgia game only comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium once every four years.

I’ll ask again: What’s the price tag?

Better yet, what does it mean for those kids in the student section, whose college years are so precious and few and fleeting? What does the rivalry game mean to you, and what does it mean to your daddy and your momma and all your folks? What does it mean to watch it, and what does it mean to win it?

There’s one more solution.

There’s one more answer, if Auburn can’t get that game on the SEC schedule — if those Auburn fans that I know who’d never care to chant “S-E-C” are right and if the conference really does overlook Auburn’s needs again. There’s something Auburn can do and it wouldn’t need the SEC’s permission, or Nick Saban’s influence, or anyone at the table but a few good Dawgs.

Auburn and Georgia can simply schedule a Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry game as a non-conference game in the years it rotates off the conference schedule.

It has happened before: North Carolina and Wake Forest are another two schools with an ancient annual rivalry, with 110 meetings between them. In the 2010’s, when the ACC stopped scheduling them to play annually, they scheduled a non-conference home-and-home for 2019 and 2021. In 2020 and 2022, they were in-conference, and in 2019 and 2021, it just didn’t count for the conference standings. In the worlds of Auburn and Georgia, it would still count as a major Power Five game worth playoff committee consideration.

Georgia would have plenty of reasons to do it just like Auburn: If the Georgia-Florida game is going to be staying in Jacksonville, then Georgia needs big home games. Florida doesn’t come to Athens as is; Georgia’s biggest home games are either Auburn or Tennessee. And until Georgia Tech gets competitive again, Georgia shouldn’t have any more worry about overloading its schedule than Auburn does.

All told, only time will tell, and all told, the SEC will follow the money.

But the line’s been open between Auburn and Athens since 1892.

Back then, it was George Petrie and Charles Herty who got up with each other, and by telegram or tell-a-friend, one of them asked, “Do y’all want to play?”

It makes no difference in 2025.

Y’all want to play? Then let’s play.