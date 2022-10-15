LEE: If you get a deal with the Devil, take it

Everyone’s eyes turned to Tennessee, and that had to chap some hide in Auburn.

It was Tennessee, all decked out in their own orange, all packed into their own stadium, taking the stage in the center of the college football world on Saturday, led by a second-year coach into an electric rivalry game with Alabama.

It was Tennessee, not Auburn, and, yes, even Auburn fans changed the channel to Tennessee too after the loss — the inevitable loss, the obvious loss, the loss that was hopeless from the beginning despite the best efforts from players from Tank Bigsby and Robby Ashford.

And, yes, Auburn fans were surely smirking seeing Tennessee take a big early lead, seeing Nick Saban throw his tantrums on the sideline, a nice sight for some sore eyes. Auburn fans are persistent and some of them keep watching football on Saturday afternoon even after a loss like that, when just looking at a football makes them a little sick.

But deep down, Auburn people surely remember that that’s where they ought to be under a second-year coach; that they don’t even need a perfect storm like in Tennessee to create an environment like that; that they are the ones doing their part every day to try to beat Alabama, so they deserve some of that hope.

Maybe jealousy can create some clarity around here.

It was obvious Ole Miss would have the clear coaching edge over Auburn entering Saturday’s game: Lane Kiffin’s credentials clearly dwarf anything Bryan Harsin was able to accomplish out in junior varsity out west. Obviously he’d cook him on a third-and-goal playcall after a stoppage — a swing pass for a wide-open touchdown. Obviously he’d have Jaxson Dart fake a quarterback run, pulling a one-man play-action, for a beautiful touchdown completion. Obviously he’d pull that picture-perfect onside kick, and catch Auburn completely unaware. Obviously when Auburn would blitz outside linebackers, he’d call the quarterback draw to run right past them.

And it was easy to see why neither a Bigsby cutback right when he was supposed to run left or an Ashford scramble touchdown run when he was supposed to pass could cover up completely for the advantage Ole Miss had on the headset.

Auburn should hardly ever have a deficiency compared to Ole Miss. Auburn has a lot of resources Ole Miss would love to have: It has the support from fans for all four quarters, which Kiffin has to beg fans to get. It has better facilities and a better pedigree: No wonder Auburn transfers Ladarius Tennison and JJ Pegues played such a big role for the Ole Miss defense on Saturday. It’s so easy to see, and in moments of clarity like this — when the juxtaposition is right in front of your face — it’s even more baffling to wonder why Auburn continues to pay millions for a disadvantage.

Days like this should bring that clarity: Who are you supposed to be? Where are you supposed to be? How can you get there? Who gets teams there?

The athletic director hire and the next coaching hire will all take place behind closed doors, in hush-hush meetings, but the rest of us can see the answers right under the sun, right on the field.

Let jealousy create some clarity.