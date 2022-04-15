LEE: Imperfect Auburn reminds us all: ‘You are good enough’

FORT WORTH, Texas — Auburn did that.

Unbelievable under pressure, rising to the epic occasion, dazzling, daring, with a spirit that you bet your ass was not afraid, Auburn did that.

Auburn did that, and did it its own way.

The storybook 2022 Auburn gymnastics team put together one more incredible performance Thursday at the NCAA Championships, coming up clutch again and again, fearless in the face of fear, because these Tigers learned something along the way during this year’s magic carpet ride that everyone watching could learn too.

“You are good enough.”

You are good enough.

Suni Lee writes that in her journal for affirmation, and the Tigers have repeated it all season as challenge after challenge came their way: when they went on the road to the first meet ever in Bud Walton, when they hosted Alabama with a chance to stomp on the grave of The Streak, when the mighty Gators came to town for the mother of all meets, during clutch performances at the regional semifinal, the regional final and the national final.

These Tigers know that they’re good enough, with all their flaws. They set their own standards and they have no shame in being imperfect and no shame in just caring about what they care about.

Every meet this postseason, they just go out there to be themselves: And when they’re themselves, they tend to be amazing.

“We talked about how much fight this was going to take to get through, and to accept the fact that it’s not going to be perfect but we’re going to be good enough,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in the post-meet press conference.

Yes: Derrian Gobourne is good enough being Derrian Gobourne — sizzling on the floor and flying high on bars. Drew Watson is good enough — the fifth-year senior who dug deep to put one more big vault on her tired legs at the regional final to punch the ticket. Lee is good enough and so is Sophia Groth, who as freshmen looked around the glistening Dickies Arena at the national final on Thursday and decided sometime in their mind that the moment wasn’t going to define them, and that instead they were going to define their moment for themselves.

Go out there and stick it. Why? Because this is the dream of all the little girls sitting in the stands? Because one day you’ll be in those stands, an alumni, itching like a racehorse to get back out there for another moment in the spotlight?

No. These Tigers do it for themselves, and that’s all the reason they need. They do it for right now. Forget a ‘legacy,’ defined by some irrelevant writer; forget the expectations set by other people who didn’t put in the hours and hours of work. This team has proven that if you go out there for yourself, the carving of the legacy takes care of itself — and maybe you can inspire those little girls in the stands to know that they’re good enough, too.

Cassie Stevens is good enough — upgrading when the team needed her, doing whatever it took for her team, for her Auburn. Aria Brusch is good enough, strong enough to come back from injury and get exactly what she wanted out of this season.

Gabby McLaughlin is better than good enough on beam, where she’s becoming one of the nation’s best, and Sara Hubbard is good enough on vault to plug into the starting lineup right away and help push the team this far as a freshman.

Who cares what ESPN will say? This flip is going to look sick on Instagram. There’s 10,000 people here? Found mom, fifth row. What’s important is what’s important, and that’s that.

Adeline Sabados and Piper Smith are good enough to get back up every single time they slip. Fifth-year seniors Jada Glenn and Allie Riddle embraced Watson after the regional final, after they found out that the three from the signing class of 2017 were good enough to end their long careers on the grandest stage at nationals.

Morgan Leigh Oldham, Anna Sumner, Tara Walsh, Payton Smith, Olivia Hollingsworth, Caroline Leonard and Ananda Brown were all good enough to make it too, to the NCAA’s last day at the national championship final.

Auburn’s good enough.

Imperfect Auburn, who made it all the way, had nothing to fear in the pressure-packed moments because the Tigers set their own standards for themselves.

Auburn was just Auburn, and Auburn was damn good enough.

