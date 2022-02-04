LEE: In Auburn, things will get better with Harsin, or things will get better without him

Harsin was on vacation spouting off with the national media while his locker room started fighting and his team stood still without an offensive coordinator, the same week the team struck out completely on National Signing Day. New quarterback transfers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford expressed apparent heartbreak on social media when they found out they’d dropped everything to move to Auburn and Davis wasn’t coming to coach them.

That’s not how it goes at Auburn.

No Auburn man or Auburn woman is going to sit by and watch Auburn boys and girls regret going to Auburn.

Call it ‘meddling,’ or spin it however you want, but that’s the mission here: Auburn people want Auburn kids to have the same experience they had at the school they love so much, and they’ll do what they have to do to make that happen.

That’ll never bend or waver for anybody.

The powers that be are coming for Harsin, and they are not coming to lick his boots.