LEE: In Auburn, things will get better with Harsin, or things will get better without him

Bryan Harsin wants something he has not earned.
Harsin wants the undying and unified submission of the Auburn Family and he does not have it.
As the embattled coach complains about his situation to ESPN, hurling expletives over the phone from his apparent vacation spot down in Mexico, Harsin’s bosses in Auburn are preparing to have a conversation with him — and plenty more conversations without him.
Players in a divided locker room butted heads in disagreements that spilled into public view online on Friday morning, and as a report swirled saying Auburn administrators are having exit interviews with some of the many who have left the program under Harsin’s watch, school president Jay Gogue stepped to the microphone in front of the university’s board of trustees and had his say:
“There’s been a lot of rumors and allegations made about our football program,” he said Friday in Montgomery, “and I just want you to know that we’re involved and trying to separate fact from fiction and we’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time.”
Whether Harsin likes it or not, he has bosses to answer to at Auburn.
The powers that be are going to sit him down soon.
Harsin is not in Boise anymore. Harsin fashions himself as an authoritative coach, one to be left unquestioned and unchecked, even though he is largely unaccomplished and unproven at the major college football level. He helped coach two unimpressive offenses at Texas in 2011 and 2012 — third-to-last in scoring offense in the Big 12 one year, then fourth-to-last in the conference the next — then he returned to Boise State in the Mountain West where he did not achieve the same success as his predecessor Chris Petersen.
Still, he insists he is Auburn football’s lone savior and that he’s working to bring Auburn football up to his level.
“Certainly, I’m the right man for the job,” he told ESPN on a phone call Thursday night. “There’s no doubt about it. No one is going to have a better plan than I do, but we’ve got to change some things. This place is not going to be a championship program until we change some things. You’ve got to let the head coach be the head coach and support him.”
He called the recent questions an attack on his character, and told ESPN that transfers were all for good reason and it was “bull [expletive].”
It was the same ESPN report published Friday morning that said Gogue’s second in command, Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, has already stepped in and conducted interviews with program departures — which could include former defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who bolted from the situation at Auburn for Oklahoma State, or former offensive coordinator Austin Davis who quit after 43 days, or the 20 players who have hit the transfer portal in recent months.
Auburn’s leading receiver from last year Kobe Hudson said the football program was a “dictatorship” under Harsin last season on Friday on Instagram. “He never cared about what we thought,” Hudson said. Graduating safety and team leader Smoke Monday said: “He hasn’t had one single conversation with my mother or my father.”
More players have spoken out against Harsin. Others have defended him. All the while, Auburn men and women have had to watch the players squabble and fret this week, wondering if any of the kids regret coming to Auburn.
Harsin’s supporters have defended him rattling off familiar lines: “(Harsin) and his staff are building men of character,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, who followed Harsin from Boise and was promoted to replace Mason. “Block the noise and work, hard work,” he said, construing the Auburn Creed in an apparent response to Auburn athletes speaking out online.
The staff has little to show for its own work after a disastrous close to the 2021 season. Auburn lost five straight games to end the year, blowing leads in all five of those games. The offseason has somehow been worse. Mason bolted and Davis reversed course, and on Friday, as Auburn appointed a new school president, any celebration was mired by side discussions about what was going on with football. Detractors are worried the team’s being steered into another losing season. Defenders are convinced Harsin has all the answers, but it isn’t because of anything he’s accomplished in the SEC as a coach. No matter who wins the argument, the loser is Auburn.
Harsin was on vacation spouting off with the national media while his locker room started fighting and his team stood still without an offensive coordinator, the same week the team struck out completely on National Signing Day. New quarterback transfers Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford expressed apparent heartbreak on social media when they found out they’d dropped everything to move to Auburn and Davis wasn’t coming to coach them.
That’s not how it goes at Auburn.
No Auburn man or Auburn woman is going to sit by and watch Auburn boys and girls regret going to Auburn.
Call it ‘meddling,’ or spin it however you want, but that’s the mission here: Auburn people want Auburn kids to have the same experience they had at the school they love so much, and they’ll do what they have to do to make that happen.
That’ll never bend or waver for anybody.
The powers that be are coming for Harsin, and they are not coming to lick his boots.
We don’t know what’ll happen in the room, but we know who’s going into it. In a separate discussion Friday morning, trustee member Jimmy Rane was speaking about new school president-elect Chris Roberts, saying he shared with Roberts the same advice he got once from Pat Dye: “In every decision that comes your way, if you will simply ask what is best for Auburn and make that decision based on what is best for Auburn every time, everything else will take care of itself.”
The coach works for Auburn. Auburn doesn’t work for the coach.
Anyone who thinks otherwise is in for a rude reminder, and that includes the man on the headset himself.
Harsin fashions himself as the only answer, but the only answer in Auburn is this one:
Auburn will come first, Harsin will put himself second, and things will either get better, or they’ll get better, very soon.