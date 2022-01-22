LEE: Inside Peacock Woodstock, the manifestation of an unprecedented wild ride for Auburn men’s basketball

Some started lining up before noon on Friday — more than 24 hours before the noon tipoff Saturday.

It started with a few loons, bent on being the first in the building for the epic showdown. Then tents started to pop up on the lawn outside the arena, then a few more. Was Auburn going to stop them? They’d asserted a no-tent policy for the Kentucky game in 2020. A few minutes later on Friday, they couldn’t have stopped them if they wanted to.

Then something happened somewhere along the line, between Bruce Pearl and the players bringing out pizza, and the alumni supporting their plight from all around the country on social media.

Surely, to some, it became less about making sure they’d make it into the game, and more about being part of something special brewing on the Plains.

Auburn rides a 14-game winning streak into the biggest game ever played in Auburn Arena.

It’s the sixth game between top-12 teams in Auburn men’s basketball history, and the first ever in the new building. Of the six, half of them have been against Kentucky — the blueblood dragons of the South. Normally it’s Kentucky that’s in the top five, and it’s Auburn that’s trying to punch its way to an upset.