LEE: It’s a reality check in Happy Valley

People are going to start questioning more and more with every loss that comes under Bryan Harsin. Again: He knows that. It’s to be expected. For two weeks, and two wins over Akron and Alabama State, Auburn lived in bliss and raved over the new coach’s tough talk, and now he knows that he has to put in the work and find enough success to back all that talk up.

But that’s how things changed for Auburn football tonight, from before the White Out to after.

When Auburn lands, the coach’s words will carry a little less weight on campus, and the actions will be pointed to that much more. It’s an uphill climb from here: LSU and Georgia are back-to-back coming up after Georgia State. For Harsin, his lines about discipline and toughness will fall on a few more deaf ears until his team wins the big game.

Before, plenty of fans were happy just to see that the team wasn’t being coached by Gus Malzahn anymore.

Now, those same fans won’t be happy until Auburn wins the game they want to win.