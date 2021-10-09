LEE: It’s going to take something new

It’s up to Harsin to prove he’s the man for the job to help Auburn catch up to the best two programs in college football. How many more rivalry losses like this does he get? We don’t know — but we always know it’s not that many in the grand scheme of things.

Auburn has a lot of catching up to do to try to escape this nightmare, where Auburn’s hated enemy is No. 1 and Auburn’s other hated enemy is No. 2. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are rolling and Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.

It’ll take something different — some new ideas, some new energy. Gus Malzahn had a reputation here for going up and down; for beating teams he wasn’t supposed to beat then losing to teams he wasn’t supposed to lose to.

If you thought taking him out of the equation would automatically give you all of the good and none of the bad, then I can tell you that’s just not how this is going to work. Alabama and Georgia are too good and too far ahead to think that cutting out a problem child would magically put Auburn’s program on that level. Auburn wasn’t at that level and just being ‘held back’ by any one problem. The truth is, Auburn just wasn’t on that level.