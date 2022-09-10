LEE: It’s never as good as it seems, and it’s never as bad as it seems

It happens.

We saw it all across the country on Saturday. Appalachian State danced on Texas A&M. Marshall celebrated Notre Dame’s downfall. Georgia Southern laughed at Nebraska’s expense.

But Auburn wasn’t part of that party on Saturday. It was ugly — real ugly — at times against San Jose State, but in the end there was no stunner in Jordan-Hare for the Spartans to celebrate, and Auburn avoiding being the butt end of the joke in the national conversation this time around.

I repeat: It was ugly. Auburn’s passing offense is not good enough to win the big games on Auburn’s schedule. It’ll have to improve, day-by-day, going one game at a time, until Auburn can look back at the end of the year and say that it survived enough tight scrapes, and put enough Band-Aids on in enough of the right places, to call this an acceptable season.

That’s where Auburn is right now. It’s not so exciting, and it isn’t so fun to talk about at work on Monday, but in college football it’s never as good as it seems, and it’s never as bad as it seems, either.

Consider: Auburn’s defensive line last year was good enough to almost win Auburn the Iron Bowl as a unit by itself, and on Saturday it showed the same game-changing potential. Those guys alone could keep Auburn in some of the big games still to come in the schedule. Consider: Auburn still has an exceptional talent in Tank Bigsby.

And consider: It took disastrous plays by Texas in all the most important plays of the game for Alabama to survive Saturday in Austin. Consider Texas A&M and consider Notre Dame, and consider how so many people picked Auburn to perform poorly in the preseason that days like this really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The secret got out last season when Auburn eked by Georgia State.

The passing game will have to improve. It looked bad at Auburn’s open practice the week before the season, it looked bad when TJ Finley threw two interceptions against Mercer, and it looked bad again on Saturday. Bryan Harsin, as he battles to save his job, will have to practice what he preaches: a 1-0 mentality, winning the day every day, improving bit by bit — you’ve heard it all before from him.

If Harsin can lead big improvement in that department, I’ll be impressed with him, because the starting point for where Auburn’s passing offense to begin the season is low. If they don’t improve, I don’t know why he’d be back for a third season, if he can’t practice what he preaches. I’m sure he’d agree with that himself.

Until we have that information, for as long as we’re left guessing with small sample sizes, consider that teams can play poorly, teams can lose games, and even if Auburn looks bad, so do a lot of teams Auburn plays.

It’s never so cut and dry. The knee-jerk never holds up.

Ultimately the 2022 season will be remembered for how many times the Tigers can get by. Saturday, they got by. Next Saturday, they’ve got Penn State.