LEE: It’s time for change at Auburn. Will Bryan Harsin be part of it?

It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game.

That’s the thing: It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost.

Either way, yeah, it’s embarrassing. The fans showed up. They wore their orange, they shouted their support, they came to Jordan-Hare excited and they believed. Everybody did their job except the team. But they could all forgive it all, easily, if they saw a sign of good things to come.

Instead, we’re all looking backwards. This is the same stuff we saw in the Birmingham Bowl. The offense is inconsistent, ineffective and it bogs down completely in the red zone. And why would anyone be surprised?

Bryan Harsin saw that offense in the Birmingham Bowl, apparently thought to himself, ‘This is fine,’ and inexplicably decided to keep things going in the direction they were going by offering a promotion to his Boise State staffer Eric Kiesau.

And that’s the grating failure that came to light Saturday against Penn State: It wouldn’t be so bad if a team suffered losses at key positions and had an ineffective offense at the beginning of any given season, but what’s egregious is how anyone with eyes should have seen this coming, and the head coach said, “Just watch.”

Well, we’re watching. “Embarrassing,” former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson said. And there are more powerful eyes on the Plains trained to the Auburn football problem. Make no mistake: For as long as Harsin’s team shows no proof of concept, there is an Auburn football problem. What’s he actually good at? What are they paying him for?

Now Auburn heads into conference play, and as the weather cools, the winds of change will blow over Auburn. The only question is whether Harsin will be a part of it. Will he look in the mirror, swallow some pride, and make changes to take the offense in a different direction? Or will he just keep going with what worked for him in the Mountain West?

Auburn fans can be commendably forgiving. Many of them will even forgive this, the most embarrassing Auburn performance in a moment like this since USC in 2003. It’s admirable, and it’s expected, because we know next week against Missouri that tens of thousands will be back here in Jordan-Hare holding up their end of the deal.

Game by game, the pressure’s going to mount on the weak link. Will Harsin lead change or be led to the door?