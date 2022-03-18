LEE: Jabari Smith is taking Auburn on an NCAA Tournament ride a bit unlike anything the school has ever seen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Smith took off, and the fans jumped to their feet.
Welcome to the dance, superstar.
With a monstrous slam, Smith put an exclamation mark on Auburn’s first-round win over Jacksonville State, and made an emphatic statement:
This tournament run will be a bit different than anything Auburn has ever seen before.
Hold on to your seats, Auburn fans. Or, better yet, get on up out of them.
“I mean, enough said,” Walker Kessler laughed and shook his head said after the slam.
This won’t be 2018, when the Tigers bowed out after injuries after peaking too early through no fault of their own. And we know it won’t be 2019 when Auburn came out of nowhere to make a Cinderella type of run.
Auburn’s on everyone’s radar and Jabari Smith is the reason way. Smith is a star and the center of the focus of the CBS cameras, and the young man looked plenty comfortable in the spotlight on Friday in his NCAA Tournament debut.
Smith’s highlight-reel slam went down with just more than a minute left in Auburn’s 80-61 victory. Kessler was talking with CBS’s Tracy Wolfson on air when he laughed about the dunk, his arms around his coach Bruce Pearl.
Later in the press conference, the press and the players talked about how Auburn overcame Jacksonville State, KD Johnson’s bounce-back, getting the first win out of the way, all of those things, when finally — FINALLY — someone asked about that dunk on everybody’s mind.
“Oh my God, that’s what I was just about to ask y’all!” Johnson’s eyes lit up as he leaned into the microphone. “Did y’all see that?!”
Yep, KD, everybody did, and they’ll probably see it nation-wide this weekend on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.
For his part, Smith’s performance was about a lot more than that dunk: He scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, a season-high in boards coming at just the right time. What else has he done? He spoke coolly and confidently about Johnson all week, like a leader, during surely one of the longest weeks of Johnson’s entire career after Johnson went 0-for-14 against Texas A&M. Johnson bounced back and scored 10 against Jacksonville State.
And between those games, Smith has signed countless autographs for the Auburn fans, many of them at Reverse Tiger Walk on Wednesday in Auburn and at the team’s open practice Thursday, mobbed by fans at each appearance like a member of the Beatles.
Thursday at practice, he smiled taking selfies with fans, gladly signing basketballs, T-shirts, caps and anything else Auburn fans could put in front of him.
Wednesday at Tiger Walk, he signed and signed and then some: After he’d made his way through Tiger Walk and gotten onto the bus, he came back out when he looked back through the window and saw a little boy crying. Smith got back off the bus and gave him a hug.
He’s their Charles Barkley; he’s their Chris Porter; he’s their Bo, their Cam, and he’s here and it’s happening right now and they get to see all of it live.
Get that kid a 10 jersey. Then tune in in June for the NBA Draft to figure out what jersey to get him next.
“This is forever kind of stuff for that kid,” Auburn fan Jeff Lane posted to Twitter in a reply to a photo of Smith with the boy. “I sat across from Pat Sullivan at my athletic banquet in sixth grade and still remember him talking to me.
“This is lifetime stuff.”
And one game in, Smith has already made the One Shining Moment video.
It remains to be seen where Auburn goes from here, if the team gets bounced in the second round like that 2018 squad, or if the Tigers get hung up in the Sweet Sixteen like Porter and his teammates.
But one thing’s for certain: These aren’t those runs, and it’s because of Jabari Smith.
And yell loud even when it makes you speechless.
PHOTOS: Auburn men’s basketball defeats Jacksonville State in the NCAA Tournament
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jabari Smith stretchs before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Fans look on from the stands before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Devan Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and Lior Berman warm up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Jabari Smith dunks the ball during warmups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Jaylin Williams puts up a shot during warmups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
An Auburn cheerleader passes out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
An Auburn Tiger Paws dance team member takes a photo with a fan before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Auburn cheerleaders pass out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Auburn cheerleaders pass out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Walker Kessler takes a free throw during armups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Jabari Smith warms up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Wendell Green warms up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
The Auburn Tiger Paws perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Devan Cambridge steps out onto the floor during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Bruce Pearl looks over the floor during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson, middle, battles for a loose ball between Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry and guard Darian Adams, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson, middle, battles for a loose ball between Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry and guard Darian Adams, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams tries to shot over Auburn forward Walker Kessler during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs shoot over Auburn guard K.D. Johnson during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs shoots past Auburn center Dylan Cardwell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry shoots over Auburn guard Devan Cambridge during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn forward Walker Kessler blocks a shot by Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith plays against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Finch plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville Stateduring the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's K.D. Johnson, center, reacts after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, left, greets Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper before a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) passes the ball as Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Jalen Gibbs (22) reacts after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Zep Jasper (12) shoots during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Walker Kessler (13) scores during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Allen Flanigan (22) loses control of the ball as he drives against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Zep Jasper (12) guards the ball from Jacksonville State forward Juwan Perdue, left, and guard Jalen Gibbs, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Walker Kessler (13) looks to pass the ball as Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn' s Wendell Green Jr. (1) jumps to block Jacksonville State's Kayne Henry (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, defends against Jacksonville State's Demaree King, center, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell drives to the basket past Jacksonville State forward Jay Pal during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith, right, shoots over Jacksonville State center Maros Zeliznak during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn guard Allen Flanigan scores past Jacksonville State center Brandon Huffman during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs, left, attempts to steal the ball from Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Walker Kessler, left, blocks Jacksonville State's Demaree King, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) shoots and scores during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) gestures to the crowd after a loss to Auburn in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Jalen Gibbs (22) is fouled as he shoots during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) gestures to the crowd after a loss to Auburn in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, center, reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith, right, shoots over Jacksonville State center Maros Zeliznak during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. drives between Jacksonville State guard Jalen Finch and guard Demaree King, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn guard Devan Cambridge drunks against Jacksonville State during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell drives to the basket past Jacksonville State forward Jay Pal during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
