LEE: Jabari Smith is taking Auburn on an NCAA Tournament ride a bit unlike anything the school has ever seen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Smith took off, and the fans jumped to their feet.

Welcome to the dance, superstar.

With a monstrous slam, Smith put an exclamation mark on Auburn’s first-round win over Jacksonville State, and made an emphatic statement:

This tournament run will be a bit different than anything Auburn has ever seen before.

Hold on to your seats, Auburn fans. Or, better yet, get on up out of them.

“I mean, enough said,” Walker Kessler laughed and shook his head said after the slam.

This won’t be 2018, when the Tigers bowed out after injuries after peaking too early through no fault of their own. And we know it won’t be 2019 when Auburn came out of nowhere to make a Cinderella type of run.

Auburn’s on everyone’s radar and Jabari Smith is the reason way. Smith is a star and the center of the focus of the CBS cameras, and the young man looked plenty comfortable in the spotlight on Friday in his NCAA Tournament debut.

Smith’s highlight-reel slam went down with just more than a minute left in Auburn’s 80-61 victory. Kessler was talking with CBS’s Tracy Wolfson on air when he laughed about the dunk, his arms around his coach Bruce Pearl.

Later in the press conference, the press and the players talked about how Auburn overcame Jacksonville State, KD Johnson’s bounce-back, getting the first win out of the way, all of those things, when finally — FINALLY — someone asked about that dunk on everybody’s mind.

“Oh my God, that’s what I was just about to ask y’all!” Johnson’s eyes lit up as he leaned into the microphone. “Did y’all see that?!”

Yep, KD, everybody did, and they’ll probably see it nation-wide this weekend on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

For his part, Smith’s performance was about a lot more than that dunk: He scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, a season-high in boards coming at just the right time. What else has he done? He spoke coolly and confidently about Johnson all week, like a leader, during surely one of the longest weeks of Johnson’s entire career after Johnson went 0-for-14 against Texas A&M. Johnson bounced back and scored 10 against Jacksonville State.

And between those games, Smith has signed countless autographs for the Auburn fans, many of them at Reverse Tiger Walk on Wednesday in Auburn and at the team’s open practice Thursday, mobbed by fans at each appearance like a member of the Beatles.

Thursday at practice, he smiled taking selfies with fans, gladly signing basketballs, T-shirts, caps and anything else Auburn fans could put in front of him.

Wednesday at Tiger Walk, he signed and signed and then some: After he’d made his way through Tiger Walk and gotten onto the bus, he came back out when he looked back through the window and saw a little boy crying. Smith got back off the bus and gave him a hug.

He’s their Charles Barkley; he’s their Chris Porter; he’s their Bo, their Cam, and he’s here and it’s happening right now and they get to see all of it live.

Get that kid a 10 jersey. Then tune in in June for the NBA Draft to figure out what jersey to get him next.

“This is forever kind of stuff for that kid,” Auburn fan Jeff Lane posted to Twitter in a reply to a photo of Smith with the boy. “I sat across from Pat Sullivan at my athletic banquet in sixth grade and still remember him talking to me.

“This is lifetime stuff.”

And one game in, Smith has already made the One Shining Moment video.

It remains to be seen where Auburn goes from here, if the team gets bounced in the second round like that 2018 squad, or if the Tigers get hung up in the Sweet Sixteen like Porter and his teammates.

But one thing’s for certain: These aren’t those runs, and it’s because of Jabari Smith.

Enjoy the ride.

And yell loud even when it makes you speechless.

‘Oh my God.’

‘Did y’all see that?’

‘Enough said.’

