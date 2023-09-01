Change makes change. You think about that.

It’s true for everyone, and there’s more to it than the obvious. Of course change is change, of course a word is a word, but when you say the phrase enough, the meaning gets a little deeper.

For the dreamer, for the unsatisfied, for the downtrodden, the way to make change is, yes, to make change. If you want things to be different, you get up and go be around different people, in different places. It’s true for every man or woman, picking up and moving across the country at those pivotal times in their lives to find new opportunities, to find more money or to find love or whatever it is they’re looking for. And it’s true for quarterback Payton Thorne, who dropped everything in East Lansing with eyes on the SEC, and it’s true for all 20 new transfers on Auburn’s roster. It’s even true for the new coach.

Change makes change. And not to paint all those newcomers as being down on their luck or unsatisfied with their lives, but no one knows what change is going to bring when chasing glory or riches, and no one knows just how they’ll grow.

So many alumni say that going to Auburn is one of the best things they ever did.

Thorne said he wanted to steer clear of talking about why he left Michigan State, sitting up straight at a table surrounded by media on a recent August afternoon — the sun pouring into the nearby window inside Auburn’s shimmering Woltosz Center. He was careful with his words, deliberate, cordial, but he seemed honest.

“It was a quick thing that happened,” he said about Michigan State. “If you would’ve asked me a week before I got in the portal if I was transferring, I would’ve been like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

But something led to another, and here he is, a kid from Illinois who only really knew the state of Alabama from driving through it to Destin with his family — a kid who had a great year in 2021 and caught a lot of flack for his team’s struggles in 2022, part of a story not unlike Bo Nix.

“When I entered the portal,” he said, “talking with Coach Freeze, talking with the coaches here, I thought it was a no-brainer to come here and I thought it was a great opportunity. So far it’s been great.” Everyone’s nice here, he said. They all go to church, just like him.

It’s only been three months but whatever the unspoken is back at East Lansing, it’s far behind Thorne, who against UMass will run out onto the field as Auburn’s QB1, after the eagle has flown, as the crowd roars, and as the marching band belts out its tune. It’ll be one of the most beautiful parts about gameday: Every day is a new day, and every Saturday is a new Saturday, too. Starting fresh can lead to growth on the field, just look at Cam Newton, Nick Marshall, Jarrett Stidham, even Walker Kessler and Sonny DiChiara.

The story of the 2023 Auburn football team will revolve around these newcomers: Transplants, castoffs, dreamers, all working toward a new goal in a new place on a new day, starting again. “I definitely understand the position that I’m in,” Thorne said, “and I’m blessed and thankful for that.”

Packing up and moving South, with wind behind him and nothing but green grass and the roar of the crowd ahead, Hugh Freeze starts new on Saturday, too.

Everyone knows the way in which he left the SEC the last time around, but every day here he has his chance to grow, and to be the best Hugh Freeze he’s ever been, and to leave Auburn saying that coming here was one of the best things that ever happened to him. He’ll probably need to be the best he’s ever been on the sideline, especially since Georgia and Alabama are as strong as they are. The rest is up to him, and you and me and us, because every day is a new day.

“You always want to leave a place better than you found it,” Thorne said, gesturing to that table, “whether that’s when you sit down and eat at a table, or when you show up and play football games.” He looked up, and his eyes met the reporter.

Cut to the tunnel. Cut to the smoke. Cut to “War Eag-le, fly down the field,” and to fireworks and the roar of the crowd and the opportunity of a lifetime — in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where every Auburn football Saturday is a brand new Auburn football Saturday.