LEE: Like Harsin said himself, this sport will humble you

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I get it. I get why Auburn fans were excited after the win over Ole Miss. I get how fans may have gotten a little ahead of themselves with daydreams of a winner-take-all Iron Bowl and going to Atlanta and playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

There’s nothing to do but dust it off. Remember that this is the way of the world — for most of the world.

“You know how the season goes: It could be good. It could be bad. There could be the same conversation, good and bad, as the season goes on.”

No, that wasn’t from Harsin’s post-game press conference Saturday. This was still from the Tiger Talk radio show on Wednesday, before the team even got to College Station.

“If you don’t stay focused on the things you need to do to get better, as a player, as a coach, then it’s just a matter of time,” Harsin said then. “You’re going to face a team that’s better than you, or you’re going to face a team that, for three and half hours, you can’t figure them out, and you don’t do well.

“It’s not about what could happen,” he added. “It’s about what we’re doing right now. That’s the reality.”