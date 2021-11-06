LEE: Like Harsin said himself, this sport will humble you

Bryan Harsin said it himself this week, even before the game.
He knows. He’s been around.
Sometimes you get caught slipping. Sometimes you run into the wrong team on the wrong day.
Sometimes you get trapped in a stadium with an opposing team and, for three and a half hours, you just can’t figure them out.
I bet, sometimes, in some games, you can’t figure out what’s wrong with you either.
“The one thing about football: It’ll humble you,” Harsin said earlier this week on Tiger Talk.
Auburn will surely have chewed on some of that during a silent plane ride back from College Station.
The fans have to eat it Monday, too, on the way into work.
This is the way of the world almost everywhere in college football.
Almost everybody has their ups and downs. A month ago, it was Texas A&M who looked lost after defeats to Arkansas and Mississippi State and a dreadful showing at Colorado. Saturday, the Aggies danced off the field while Auburn’s thrilling win over Ole Miss felt like a distance memory.
It’s the way things go almost everywhere — and I know it stings Auburn fans, because there’s only two places where that isn’t the way things go, and those places are Tuscaloosa and Athens. Humble pie doesn’t apply to Alabama and Georgia right now, because those programs are at insane, anomalous heights, and Auburn’s the rotten-luck school sandwiched between them both.
I get it. I get why Auburn fans were excited after the win over Ole Miss. I get how fans may have gotten a little ahead of themselves with daydreams of a winner-take-all Iron Bowl and going to Atlanta and playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
There’s nothing to do but dust it off. Remember that this is the way of the world — for most of the world.
“You know how the season goes: It could be good. It could be bad. There could be the same conversation, good and bad, as the season goes on.”
No, that wasn’t from Harsin’s post-game press conference Saturday. This was still from the Tiger Talk radio show on Wednesday, before the team even got to College Station.
“If you don’t stay focused on the things you need to do to get better, as a player, as a coach, then it’s just a matter of time,” Harsin said then. “You’re going to face a team that’s better than you, or you’re going to face a team that, for three and half hours, you can’t figure them out, and you don’t do well.
“It’s not about what could happen,” he added. “It’s about what we’re doing right now. That’s the reality.”
Reality check for the fans: There goes the dream of hosting an Iron Bowl in the de facto CFP Sweet Sixteen. If Auburn won out and beat Alabama, it could’ve gone to the SEC Championship Game in what would’ve felt a lot like the national round of eight, with the winner advancing to the playoff — college football’s Final Four.
No shot now. Here’s what could happen: If Ole Miss beats Texas A&M next weekend, Auburn can still host a winner-take-all Iron Bowl for the division title, since it has a leg up on the tiebreakers in that scenario, so long as Auburn takes care of business against Mississippi State and South Carolina.
It can still try to beat Alabama. If it does, it could still try to ruin Georgia’s undefeated season in Atlanta. The CFP hopes are gone for Auburn fans but the venom for Alabama and Georgia is still there.
I get it. After Saturday, I get it. ‘Football will humble you,’ he says, and it’s a rule that seems to apply to everybody in the world but the two teams Auburn fans want to see humbled the most. It doesn’t feel fair.
But Harsin is right. Eventually, someday, the game comes around for everybody.
Until then, yeah, it’s tough. I get it.