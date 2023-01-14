LEE: ‘Men In Black,’ Auburn basketball, and when the world is ending, except it isn’t

It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly.

Remember the bench scene in ‘Men In Black?’ Tommy Lee Jones looks over the Hudson River and reminds Will Smith: “Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe, 500 years ago everybody knew the Earth was flat, and 15 minutes ago you knew that people were alone on this planet.”

Earlier this season, everybody seemed to “know” Auburn men’s basketball was going to struggle in SEC play. The offense sputters often, the team doesn’t have the star-power like it had last year, and through some teeth-gnashing stretches earlier this season everybody was convinced this team just didn’t have it.

Even Saturday, if you looked at the box score and saw Auburn was outrebounded, gave away more turnovers, lost points in the paint 40-24, and shot just 13 foul shots compared to 28, you’d “know” that was a victory for Mississippi State.

We all knew Kentucky was struggling, too, and the laughing stock of the league, before the Wildcats beat No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday on the road. We just knew nationally ranked Arkansas was going to start better than 1-4 in SEC play.

“Imagine what you’ll know tomorrow.”

Auburn won, instead, and is 4-1 early near the top of the league standings, in position to fight for a top-four seed again at the SEC Tournament. Auburn has the second-longest winning streak at home in men’s basketball behind only Gonzaga (and they don’t play nobody, Paul). Win all your home games, steal a few away games, and Auburn is back in the NCAA Tournament creating another season to remember — even though sometimes when you’re watching and the offense slows down, it feels like the end of the world, or like aliens have landed on Earth.

That’s going to be the key for Auburn, in a conference where winning on the road is just plain hard to do. Arkansas is probably still really good: They just lost on the road to LSU, Auburn and on Saturday to Vanderbilt. Road wins are tough to come by and they should be treasured — and that’d best be remembered the next time Auburn loses on the road and it looks ugly.

It’s all going to look ugly, all season long, all across the conference. The Tigers haven’t overreacted to their troubles, and that’s put them in good position five games into the SEC season.

The task for the Tigers is to keep holding serve at home, no matter how it looks, each and every time out, and The Jungle and the alumni in Neville Arena know they can play their part in that.

It’s ugly all over, if you look across the conference. Take one more cue from ‘Men in Black’: Push the button and forget how ugly the wins are, before you show up to the next one just as loud.