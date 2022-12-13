LEE: More neighbor than celebrity

I didn’t cry when Kobe died. I cried later that day, when Kendrick Perkins sent a tweet to Kevin Durant, as the entire basketball community mourned, offering to squash the petty beef between the two of them, because he decided life is too short for petty beefs. He said he was sorry and he told KD that he loved him.

And I lost it. I cried and I cried. Yeah, it was a “celebrity death,” someone you and I didn’t actually know personally, but we saw how Kobe’s death affected people — and it tore me apart. I may not have actually known Kobe Bryant, but I know my neighbors, and all of them know of him.

I thought about Kobe’s death a little bit Monday as we awaited word on Mike Leach. It hits even closer to home in SEC country.

I actually had lunch Monday with someone who, incidentally, used to work at Mississippi State. We were downtown at Taco Mama, taking advantage of the free parking since the students are gone for winter break. We were talking a little about Leach when we noticed right there on the wall next to our table was a photo of Philip Lutzenkirchen.

So then I thought about Philip, and I’ll never forget going to take pictures at the impromptu memorial on a sunny afternoon at Toomer’s Corner after he died, and seeing the kids crying, gently placing rolls of toilet paper at the trunk of the trees, in tears even though they didn’t ‘know’ Philip personally, either.

To those students, Philip was a classmate more than a football celebrity, and I think Leach was closer to neighbor than celebrity to a lot of people we know. You might know a Mississippi State fan who’s taken a picture with him. Us writers know writers who knew him well. As for me, I first shared the room with him when I was a college kid, in his press conference after the Washington State game at Auburn in 2013, when I was running quotes for the O-A News from the visitors’ press conference. I don’t remember if I asked him a question or if I just recorded. He said something about Auburn always managing to get talented players, “by hook or by crook,” which got a little rise.

Leach had a way of getting that rise out of people, it seemed. He was crass, candid, funny and flawed. He was witty and sharp as a tack, but still enjoyed going on those long tangents and rants, I’d bet because he knew that people enjoyed listening to them. He was not perfect, but perfect gets put into perspective on days like this one. We follow these coaches and their careers, their successes and their failures playing out in the public eye, and we think we know them, and we think we know what we like about them and we think we know what we don’t like about them, but they’re people like us, even though they’re millionaires, at the end of the day. These coaches all know each other, they take jabs at one another, and they’re often very different people from each other who aren’t always very good friends, but they’re part of the same circle the same way we live in our own circles at the end of the day. The coaching fraternity is like a lovable island of misfit toys, not unlike that pro basketball community, not unlike the high schools we grew up in, where there’s a collection of people who sometimes get along and sometimes don’t get along, but they’re neighbors at the end of the day.

We usually don’t really know them. Oftentimes, we can’t truly get to know them. But we can keep the perspective when we’re being neighbors and being neighborly.

Life’s too short, at the end of the day.

I wish we could remember what’s important at the end of the day every single day.