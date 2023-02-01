LEE: On jersey night, these days the students can take their pick

Back in my day, we couldn’t have even fathomed this.

It was ‘jersey night’ in The Jungle on Wednesday night — a promoted activity for the student section at the Auburn men’s basketball game against Georgia. Basketball, football, the Braves, whatever — it doesn’t matter if it’s Auburn or someone else, if you’ve got a jersey, wear it.

But it’s quite the sight these days, if you’re at the game looking over the rows of students. Sure enough, a few kids down from Aaron Rodgers, there was Walker Kessler.

Sure enough, up at the top standing next to Dominique Wilkins, there was Chuma Okeke. On the baseline, next to Tom Brady, there’s Isaac Okoro.

Take your pick. Jabari Smith’s name and number was in there in the swath of screaming students as well.

And that’s the part that we couldn’t have fathomed when we were younger: At the time, there was hardly any active NBA players from Auburn in the league, and now on jersey night, there are kids in the student section who have to choose which one to wear.

It’s just another testament and where the men’s basketball program is now, which we can talk about until we’re blue in the face, but which still stands out when seeing in person in living color — in Magic blue or in Rocket red.

When I was a student, the choice was: Bo Jackson’s No. 34 or Charles Barkley’s No. 34? Now there are so many choices, you can even build an all-Auburn starting five in 2K.

Auburn has a proud history of players making it in the NBA — working hard to get there even without the buzz around their name like the players that came from the blue-blood programs. The effort of Marquis Daniels is certainly not to be forgotten, putting together a stellar 10-year career in the league and carrying the torch of Barkley and the Person brothers — but those players paved the way for these guys to take things to another level, bringing more exposure and more of a spotlight to the program in the new era under Bruce Pearl. Sharife Cooper, in my mind, still has a chance to play complete seasons in the NBA if the right team needs his certain set of skills, and you never know what’s coming in Pearl’s pipeline.

What’s next? We’ll just have to see. The better question, these days: Who’s next?