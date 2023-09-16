Payton Thorne ain’t on no vacation.

He’s not here for the weather, like the snowbirds from his home state of Illinois who drive through here down to Florida. He didn’t drop everything at Michigan State, everything at his home in the Midwest, for some pleasure cruise of the South.

Thorne came to play — and he proved it Saturday every time he’d tuck and run.

He weaved his way through dangerous defenders. He passed up a slide to spin and reach for the first-down marker on third-and-15. He deferred on passes and ran for the goal line, because touchdowns are touchdowns whichever way you can get them, and Thorne’s here to go get them.

The young man proved he’s here to do whatever’s asked of him, and whatever it takes, to compete in the SEC.

At one time he was one of those snowbirds: He said in the preseason that before transferring to Auburn, just about the only thing he knew about the state of Alabama was driving through it with his family on vacation from Illinois to Destin. He’d have never thought, when he was a kid in the backseat on that drive down I-65, looking out the window at the country woods whizzing by, that this would be the place where he got the opportunity of a lifetime.

But it looks like he’ll do whatever it takes to make the most of that opportunity — as a passer, as a rusher, as a gamer.

It was only Samford but Thorne proved something Saturday. Sat next to me in the press box, Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer uncovered the unbelievable stat: Thorne’s 123 yards rushing were the most for an Auburn quarterback since Nick Marshall against Tennessee in 2013 — the game of legend. I often tell newbies on the beat to look up the box score for a giggle, where Marshall and Auburn as a team completed three passes for 35 yards and won 55-23 in a blowout.

Thorne will hit challenges. You bet. The SEC is going to be two or three steps up for Samford, starting next Saturday at Texas A&M. But to see a young man down to tuck it and run, ready to be a ballplayer, is a beautiful sight no matter how simple it is. Thorne has the stuff Bo Nix had, and the stuff his teammate Robby Ashford had when he helped Cadillac pull Auburn up from the mud last November, and that’s something everyone watching learned on Saturday against Samford.

He played like a gamer, and as Auburn goes game-by-game this season trying to lay the foundation for the Hugh Freeze era, Auburn is going to need gamers like him.

Serious questions remain for Auburn in regards to its running game, how this pieced-together offensive line will fair against giants in conference, and just how good the team is going to be this season.

But what will we learn about players like Payton Thorne next week?