“The big weekend” is starting to become somewhat of a tradition at Neville Arena.

It’s everything they could’ve hoped for when they broke ground on the building 15 years ago: Last year, the students camped out for the Kentucky game, creating a city of tents and a scene the envy of the college sports world. They huddled around heaters, played tailgate games and blasted ‘Freebird.’ Three guys carried a couch out of their dorm room in The Village, and among all the bodies a blonde sat next to a railing reading her textbook with a headlamp. They were all waiting to see future NBA stars on Saturday morning follow the act of an Olympic gold medalist on Friday night.

Auburn men’s basketball beat Kentucky then, on Jan. 22, and ascended to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time ever. The arena stayed white hot: On Jan. 27, Auburn women’s basketball beat No. 4 Tennessee; on Jan. 28, Suni Lee and that gymnastics team beat Alabama in an epic; on Jan. 29, the men’s basketball team won its 18th in a row against Oklahoma.

This year, the big weekend is back, just as busy, and College GameDay is coming and so are the tents, but this time, Auburn isn’t so white hot.

In fact, all day Thursday here, it was kind of overcast and grey and dreary and dull.

It isn’t the Auburn men’s team that’s in the top five, on the doorstep of the No. 1 ranking. Instead, that’s the visiting team — their nightmare team — No. 3 Alabama. The Auburn men have lost four out of five. The reply bombs on Twitter have been replaced lately with tweets of anguish and lament — and, yes, complaints about the officials. Auburn’s opponents are averaging 21.6 free throws per game against the men’s team. Even the meets for the high-flying and fun gymnastics team has caused the fans some pain, as Auburn had to watch Alabama come storming back on floor last Friday in Coleman Coliseum, it all out of everyone’s hands except for the judges.

On Thursday, the Auburn women host No. 1 South Carolina, on Friday, the gymnastics team hosts No. 9 LSU, and on Saturday the men host No. 3 Alabama, and all those teams come in off of wins and all Auburn’s teams come in after losses.

And yet, the kids will be there.

And yet, they’ll play ‘Freebird.’

Because the script is flipped, but the partnership is still there: Last year, Auburn’s teams were on a roll and the students came to be part of the ride, and this year, it’s the students who are coming to rev those teams back up.

Last year, the teams pulled the kids in, and this year, the kids are coming to pull the teams up out of their rut.

In truth, they decided this weeks ago. They all picked it out quietly on their calendars, the hivemind agreeing unofficially just through buzz on the concourse. ESPN will love saying everyone camped out to see GameDay but the truth is the tents were coming whether the GameDay trucks came or not — because it’s Bama, and because it’s a chance to try to manufacture the magic again. Whether the rain washes away most the campers this weekend or not, they’ll still be there at the game and they’ll be loud.

Maybe it’ll work. Maybe the big weekend is just what the doctor ordered. Or maybe it all still goes to chalk. But the Jungle is ready to have its say again.

Last year, for a limited stretch, Auburn became the center of the college basketball word: Best environment, best team, best player, anywhere in the country at the time, and what a time it was. The Jungle’s roar was part of the crescendo — it all coming together at just the right time like music.

This time, the Jungle’s going for the Big Bang — a booming weekend that they hope kickstarts the new run.

The team was there for the kids. Now the kids are coming for the team.

Can you hear them yet?

We’ll see them Saturday.

Or, I should say, we’ll see them Friday.