I’m wide awake.

Auburn got the big one: Just a few days after flipping five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Georgia, Hugh Freeze and staff flipped five-star receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama on Saturday.

Yeah, things had been going good enough already. Auburn had a strong portal class, fitting the school with the most attractive opportunities for players in the portal right now. Freeze had picked up some solid pieces, some experienced hands from the Tulsas and Appalachian States of the world. He got his Big Ten quarterback, who should be alright. The high school class of 2024 began taking shape with a good in-state base and some valuable outspoken bellcows. Freeze had been holding serve. Auburn was doing solid, doing strong, doing good enough.

“But wake me up when they start flipping five-stars from Georgia and Alabama.”

Well, here we are.

And here’s Freeze, already ahead of where he should be in Year 0 at Auburn.

Don’t look now, but, this past coaching cycle, Auburn may not have just gotten Hugh Freeze: Auburn may have gotten the best Hugh Freeze of his coaching career.

Because Freeze was never meant to be the sizzle, pop, flash, splash guy — those guys like Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin, making headlines in July before games have even been played. Where Auburn gave ground there, you’d figure, Auburn picked it up ground in Freeze being a meat-and-potatoes kind of guy, more of a proven commodity, a consistency guy, an efficiency guy, with the qualifications to keep Auburn from steering into the ditch. He’s less risk for failure, the pros and cons lists suggested, and Sanders could struggle and Kiffin could’ve bolted and Auburn decided it wouldn’t risk another failure like the last coach.

But that brings me from Perry Thompson to Katy Perry, leaping into the arms of the forgotten Rebel black bear in 2014.

Freeze and Ole Miss had just upset Alabama, famously, with the pop star on the sideline after guest picking for College GameDay. Alabama was No. 1 and went down, the students rushed the field, and Perry jumped into the arms of the mascot before partying all night in Oxford.

That right there was Freeze’s sizzle and splash: His strong propensity for the upset, which he proved to have at Ole Miss and proved to have at Liberty. It’s one thing Freeze has done better than Kiffin in their careers — Kiffin usually beats the teams he’s supposed to beat and loses to the teams he’s supposed to lose to, but Freeze has shown that ability to win the big upset, which Auburn can use with Alabama and Georgia at the height of its powers.

But this week Freeze has shown more ability than that, in making buzz-worthy flips to bring more hype to Auburn’s program. Kiffin was the hype guy; Sanders was the hype guy; but here’s Freeze bringing that offseason hype even before pulling the in-season upset.

Freeze has done well so far while putting his nose down, letting criticism slide like water off a duck’s back, and by deleting dumb Tweets after he’s sent them and just letting it go. It seems like the best he’s ever managed himself in his career in those departments. What looked like a years-long image rebuild looks shorter if the program keeps clean, if he can leave Liberty behind, if he can scrape out a respectable 2023 season with a stitched-together roster, and if he can continue sell Auburn as the place to be for opportunistic recruits like Riddick and Thompson.

All of a sudden, you’re getting the best of both worlds.

Pair that with a couple of those field-storming upsets against the big rivals, and Freeze is looking at playoff positioning — and an extension past his current contract.