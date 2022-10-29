LEE: Please meddle

The phone at my desk rang the other day.

A woman who’s lived here “forever” said she’s moving, and she was packing up boxes and she was wondering if we had any rolls of blank newsprint she could have. They do make for great packing stuffer, and if you can get them blank you don’t have to worry about any ink smudging your dishes.

Then before we got off the phone she asked, “Are you Justin Lee?” and I said yes, and she asked while she had me if she could ask me one more question:

“Do you think it’ll be Deion?”

Speak, Auburn.

I encourage you to say what you think.

And I implore you — I plead to you — to say what you know.

You, more than anyone, know what Auburn is. You, more than anyone, know what Auburn deserves. You, the persistent ones who showed up in strong force for a hopeless 11 a.m. game, shouldn’t take any grief from some national media member telling you that it’s impossible to win at Auburn. You shouldn’t take any guff from someone saying you didn’t support the head coach enough. No millionaire is a victim here and you shouldn’t be shamed into staying silent and “getting out of the way.”

Speak, Auburn. By all means, meddle.

Do you think it should be Deion? Do you want a fresh face? Do you want someone who knows Auburn?

Is this the worst crap you’ve ever seen?

Don’t be silent and don’t get gaslit. There are people still saying Bryan Harsin is a victim at Auburn. There are the national TV watchers wringing their hands: They’ll give Auburn grief for considering Hugh Freeze even if Auburn isn’t considering Hugh Freeze. Who’s being treated unfairly here? Are those the only voices that should be heard?

Speak up and speak out, whether you stayed in the student section to the end Saturday or you’re a mom packing some boxes in the kitchen listening to Andy Burcham on the radio.

Getting out of the way got you nowhere.