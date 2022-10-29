LEE: Please meddle

The phone at my desk rang the other day.
A woman who’s lived here “forever” said she’s moving, and she was packing up boxes and she was wondering if we had any rolls of blank newsprint she could have. They do make for great packing stuffer, and if you can get them blank you don’t have to worry about any ink smudging your dishes.
Then before we got off the phone she asked, “Are you Justin Lee?” and I said yes, and she asked while she had me if she could ask me one more question:
“Do you think it’ll be Deion?”
I encourage you to say what you think.
And I implore you — I plead to you — to say what you know.
You, more than anyone, know what Auburn is. You, more than anyone, know what Auburn deserves. You, the persistent ones who showed up in strong force for a hopeless 11 a.m. game, shouldn’t take any grief from some national media member telling you that it’s impossible to win at Auburn. You shouldn’t take any guff from someone saying you didn’t support the head coach enough. No millionaire is a victim here and you shouldn’t be shamed into staying silent and “getting out of the way.”
Speak, Auburn. By all means, meddle.
Do you think it should be Deion? Do you want a fresh face? Do you want someone who knows Auburn?
Is this the worst crap you’ve ever seen?
Don’t be silent and don’t get gaslit. There are people still saying Bryan Harsin is a victim at Auburn. There are the national TV watchers wringing their hands: They’ll give Auburn grief for considering Hugh Freeze even if Auburn isn’t considering Hugh Freeze. Who’s being treated unfairly here? Are those the only voices that should be heard?
Speak up and speak out, whether you stayed in the student section to the end Saturday or you’re a mom packing some boxes in the kitchen listening to Andy Burcham on the radio.
Getting out of the way got you nowhere.
PHOTOS: Auburn football vs. Arkansas
John Samuel Shenker
Adam Sparks /
Tank Bigsby
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn football team gathers at midfield after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks off the field to the locker room after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Head coach Bryan Harsin
Adam Sparks /
The cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
A T-Rex is spotted in the student section on Halloween weekend before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Robby Ashford fires a pass before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Paws perform before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Former Auburn star Nick Fairley walks the field before the Auburn football game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn's Damari Alston (22) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's Raheim Sanders (5) sheds a tackle from Auburn's Wesley Steiner (32) in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Derick Hall (29) recovers a fumble in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Students wave their solid blue shakers during the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) can't come up with a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's AJ Green (0) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) dives forward at the end of a run in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Tank Bigsby (4) races to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin looks on during a stoppage in play in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Anders Carlson (26) kicks a field goal at the end of the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) throws a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's Raheim Sanders (5) carries for a big gain in the second half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) scrambles in the backfield in the second half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's KJ Jefferson (1) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's Ketron Jackson Jr. (2) carries after a catch in the second half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks off the field against Arkansas on Saturday in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's Jadon Hasselwood (9) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Arkansas's Ty Washington (8) leaps over Auburn's Jaylin Simpson (8) on Saturday in Auburn.
Adam Sparks /
Aubie trots off the field before kickoff. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
"Aurea," War Eagle VIII, performs the pregame flight around the field. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn cheerleaders walk through Tiger Walk on Saturday before the Auburn football game against Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Aubie walks through Tiger Walk on Saturday before the Auburn football game against Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Paws walk through Tiger Walk on Saturday before the Auburn football game against Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Bryan Harsin walks through Tiger Walk on Saturday before the Auburn football game against Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Owen Pappoe walks through Tiger Walk on Saturday before the Auburn football game against Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn football team walks through Tiger Walk on Saturday before the Auburn football game against Arkansas in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn fans cheer at Tiger Walk before the Auburn football team's game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadiun.
Justin Lee/
Auburn fans cheer at Tiger Walk before the Auburn football team's game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadiun.
Justin Lee/
Auburn fans cheer at Tiger Walk before the Auburn football team's game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadiun.
Justin Lee/
Auburn fans cheer at Tiger Walk before the Auburn football team's game against Arkansas on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadiun.
Justin Lee/
