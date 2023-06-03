The last inning went by slowly.

The stands were still pretty much full at Plainsman Park to the end. Bobby Peirce slapped one by the third baseman to get on. ‘Helmet Guy’ hollered out his last hollers. But it was already over and when the inevitable final out was called, the Auburn fans had to head for the exit while the Southern Miss fans stayed to celebrate, all-yellow shakers high in the air.

So ended another academic calendar for Auburn athletics.

It wasn’t Auburn’s best and, though the air was hot and still on Saturday at the ballpark, the school enters the summer with the winds of change still blowing all around.

There’s the era of NIL, there’s conference realignment coming, and there are several bubbles pushing toward a burst.

Will these coaching salaries continue to swell, with more and more of the money guaranteed before somebody wises up? Will open NIL have to lead to schools paying athletes as employees? With so much emphasis on the postseason, will the regular season be completely forgotten?

Auburn’s only in control of so much.

Its players and coaches still made magic this year in spots.

Maddie Penta and the Auburn softball team made history in an epic series win at Alabama, that should be remembered regardless of how their NCAA Regional went. Auburn volleyball had a stellar year — the youngsters on the team trying to build something new and exciting on the Plains.

On Friday night, Auburn fans proved that Plainsman Park can be as good a place as anywhere to watch a college baseball game, and in Neville Arena they continue to prove it’s one of the best places to watch a college basketball game.

The gymnastics season didn’t go as well as last year, with Olivia Greaves getting hurt in the preseason and Suni Lee getting sick in the regular season, and in general tough luck and bad timing struck a lot of Auburn teams like baseball, softball and men’s basketball this year. Still, at the national final, Derrian Gobourne got her final bow. As fate would have it, every other apparatus finished up before she ever even stepped on the floor, making the entire national championship stage her own as she performed one last time. She was seen in tears on her way off at the end of her career.

Then there was Cadillac.

When Auburn was hurt, it was Auburn’s own son who lifted the school and the fanbase in ways no one even dreamed about when he was first named interim coach. His smile was infectious. His positive attitude was more than a breath of fresh air for the fans, and for anyone who may have been disillusioned with where the college sports world is going. And at the Texas A&M game, the Auburn people showed up in full force to show their love for him and the spirit he represents.

Come Texas or Oklahoma, the College Football Playoff, or a turn to pro sports, no one who was in that stadium will forget that night. Neither will the girls who dunked Penta with the cooler in the outfield in Tuscaloosa.

Yes, the goal is to win championships in the NCAA postseason. Yes, you play to win.

But the championships are only worth it because the game’s worth playing to begin with.

See you in August for Auburn soccer.