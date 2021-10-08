LEE: Remember this is Jordan-Hare, where undefeated seasons die

You should be ticked off about everything that’s happened in the last 18 months. You should remember that feeling when the whole world was put on pause, and you promised yourself you’d never take something like this for granted again.

You should be ticked off waking up every morning in a college football nightmare. You’ve lived for so long now in Auburn Hell, where your hated archnemesis is No. 1 and your other hated archnemesis is No. 2.

And every other year, when the rivalry games come to the Plains, you finally get to say something about it.

Remember, out of the last four rivalry games in Jordan-Hare, Auburn has won three of them — all against great teams. When the path to the College Football Playoff steers Alabama or Georgia through the Loveliest Village, the map goes blank. ‘Here Be Dragons.’

“I’m pretty sure Jordan-Hare stacks up with the best in the country as far as noise,” tight end John Samuel Shenker said this week, after hearing all about Happy Valley and Death Valley all season.

Bo Nix heard about it more than anybody.