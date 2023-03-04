Let Neville Arena sing.

The ringing echoed out of the building and over campus, like the bell at Samford Hall ringing out a signal for all to hear:

Auburn is going to the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn finally — finally — got that signature win, and the Tigers are headed to the dance.

“One minute! One minute remaining!” boomed out the public address announcer as Wendell Green dribbled down the clock, and the cheers rang out again then. One minute to the Tournament. Auburn finally played its complete game; only four turnovers. Green had one of his best games, Johni Broome did it all again, and Lior Berman’s dunk got the building just as juiced as it’s ever been. By that time, in the final minute, Auburn had sealed its upset. Finally, after close losses down the stretch to Tennessee, Texas A&M, and two against the Tide, Auburn got the deal-sealer against the 12th-ranked Volunteers.

“How tough has church been the last four of five Sundays, huh?” Bruce Pearl joked with Andy Burcham on the postgame radio show. It had been a grind, he said, after suffering a few too many demoralizing losses. The players were getting a little beaten down by it, he admitted. Auburn entered the season with high expectations, faced some reality checks halfway through, then time and again in the last month had chance after chance at that signature win, and always came up just short.

Still: “To these kids’ credit, and to the Auburn Family’s credit, Auburn basketball showed up today,” Pearl said.

The resilience will probably be the story of this season, if Auburn makes a splash in tournament play. Auburn could’ve folded after so many close calls, and it could’ve folded after the blowout at Kentucky, but Auburn — one of the fresh faces on the scene in the national picture — proved this year that the program has some resilience sewn into its fiber, to answer another question about whether the Tigers are here to stay.

The resilience has given Auburn its chance, at least, to get to the NCAA Tournament and play their way to making this a memorable season instead of a forgettable one.

In the end, all that’s left is all that’s left.

The only thing left is to go dancing.