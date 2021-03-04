LEE: Results won’t come unless the Auburn Family invests in women’s basketball

No one’s coming in here with a magic wand.
Here’s what matters most right now at the crossroads that Auburn stands on for women’s basketball: No one person going left or right is going to fix all of Auburn’s problems. No one person choosing east or west at this crossroads is going to suddenly make everything better.
That’s not how programs are built.
Auburn fired Coach Flo today, and, yes, the coaching search is very important as Auburn tries to find the person who can lead the program to the next level — but, no matter who it is, they’re not going to be able to do it alone.
It’s going to take investment before Auburn sees results.
It’s going to take more than a coaching change. It’s going to take a culture change.
You want Auburn women’s basketball to be better? Make this crossroads the starting spot for a march.
Arm in arm, Auburn can be better — the administration, the fans, the Family.
Save your outrage, because you know it’s true: The support for Auburn women’s basketball should be better.
This’ll be as good a time as there’s ever been to start fresh. And it’s a good time for anyone who cares to reflect on why that support isn’t better than it is. Flo has had her reckoning. That’s over with. Who else has looked in the mirror and had theirs?
The Auburn women sometimes look like afterthoughts in their own building. They can look like intruders in their own home. It certainly seemed that way when Auburn didn’t even bother to hang Final Four banners from the late 80’s in the new Auburn Arena until the men had one to match.
Fan support is probably worse. In 2019-20, before COVID-19, Auburn ranked 12th out of 14 in the SEC in attendance. Auburn averaged 1,843 fans. Six schools in the SEC doubled that. If you’re saying Flo’s record is unacceptable, then you should be able to look to your fellow fan and say that’s unacceptable, too.
There’s a lot more to being a fan than calling for a coach’s head in a tweet once a year.
Maybe you play that ‘chicken or the egg’ game. Maybe you say the team needs to win more before you buy your ticket. Where does that get you?
Best-case scenario, you hire some magician coach who has a championship season out of nowhere, and they immediately get poached for greener pastures and sweeter digs — like Vic Schaefer, who won at Mississippi State but is now sitting pretty at Texas.
Sustainability is simple: Make Auburn a better job to begin with. Stop letting Auburn be a have-not.
Look across the conference. South Carolina is building some things that’ll last. Literally, there’s a statue of A’ja Wilson they’ve unveiled there that will be able to stand long after Dawn Staley is gone from there. You don’t have to be the Lady Vols anymore to have something special in the SEC. But you have to put in what you expect to get out.
There’s plenty of blame to go around in Auburn. You don’t go winless in the SEC because of one person.
The next coach shouldn’t walk down the new path alone.
Join them — with every ticket sold, with every trumpeting of support — until the path is crowded and the journey turns into a parade.
The only thing stopping Auburn is Auburn.