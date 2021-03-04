LEE: Results won’t come unless the Auburn Family invests in women’s basketball

The Auburn women sometimes look like afterthoughts in their own building. They can look like intruders in their own home. It certainly seemed that way when Auburn didn’t even bother to hang Final Four banners from the late 80’s in the new Auburn Arena until the men had one to match.

Fan support is probably worse. In 2019-20, before COVID-19, Auburn ranked 12th out of 14 in the SEC in attendance. Auburn averaged 1,843 fans. Six schools in the SEC doubled that. If you’re saying Flo’s record is unacceptable, then you should be able to look to your fellow fan and say that’s unacceptable, too.

There’s a lot more to being a fan than calling for a coach’s head in a tweet once a year.

Maybe you play that ‘chicken or the egg’ game. Maybe you say the team needs to win more before you buy your ticket. Where does that get you?

Best-case scenario, you hire some magician coach who has a championship season out of nowhere, and they immediately get poached for greener pastures and sweeter digs — like Vic Schaefer, who won at Mississippi State but is now sitting pretty at Texas.

Sustainability is simple: Make Auburn a better job to begin with. Stop letting Auburn be a have-not.