The phrase “the heat of battle” never fit so well on a football field.

The scorching September air smothered the stadium. It was hot, heavy and humid, the reflection of the beating sun bouncing off those shimmering white helmets and brilliant yellow ones, back up to the packed upper deck.

And it was fierce football — hard hitting, three yards at best and the veritable cloud of dust, a field goal on one side and the game-winner was a quarterback sneak at the goal line; bodies pushing and powering the pile just one way to the end zone, right under the students and their roar.

And I remember leaving the Auburn-LSU game in 2006 and there was an Auburn fan walking down the ramps behind us taking in the sweet victory with his friend, and he said “Ohio State and Texas ain’t got nothing on this.” That was the other top-10 game that Saturday, later on that night between No. 1 and No. 2 in the polls, which ESPN had been hyping up ad nauseam as the game of the millennium (and this was back when we all cared what ESPN had to say).

It was a point of pride not just that Auburn had won, but how Auburn had won, 7-3, in a defensive battle that fans in the South and teams in the SEC were proud to be known for. And that guy was right: What an instant classic. What a battle.

And two years earlier, there was another one on the same field, the same time of day, blistering hot, 10-9. And between those games there was overtime in Baton Rouge, and before that there was cigar smoking, and barn burning, and pick-sixing. There was Bret Eddins, there was Courtney Taylor, there was Kenny Irons and that dang Demetrius Byrd.

Since 1992 there’s been a game every year for 31 years, and that guy on the ramp was right because in these three decades, Auburn-LSU has been an incredible annual rivalry. Auburn and LSU will play one more time in Baton Rouge this season, then they’re off each other’s schedule in 2024 for the first time since 1991.

The SEC schedule is changing with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference, and soon Auburn-LSU will be put off to every other year, or maybe two-on, two-off. But it’s worth saluting this stretch, that an entire generation was raised on. Both schools have put out 10 years worth of graduating classes now of kids born after 1991, who have only ever known Auburn and LSU to play every single year.

And more often than not, it was a big one, all the way up to recent years when the 2013 game spurred Auburn’s turnaround, to when Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson gave Joe Burrow his best test all season, up to when Bo Nix scrambled away from poor playcalls and won the game with his improvisation — snapping a skid in Tiger Stadium that had lasted his entire life, but no longer.

The games have been great, and the lasting stories about them just as good, so this fall for Game 32 of this annual era, it’s worth a salute to all the players and teams that have made magic together in the rivalry. It’s worth remembering, too, that it was great series with Florida and Tennessee ending for Auburn that gave way to this one.

One era ends, and another era begins — but keep that point of pride.