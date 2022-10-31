LEE: ‘Sanders vs. Saban’ would be priceless publicity too valuable for Auburn to ignore

Auburn University often calls its athletics “the front door of the university.”

There’s a possibility in play now for Auburn that would kick down doors all around the sports world.

If Auburn got together with Deion Sanders, the media attention for the school would be off the charts, and the constant exposure would bring the orange-and-blue AU to countless eyeballs around the country in a way that’d be too invaluable for Auburn to ignore as a possibility.

Here’s your sales pitch, as Auburn kicks off its search for a head coach: You can’t put a price tag on Prime Time.

And that’s what Auburn and Sanders both would be entering if the unlikely couple can somehow come together: They’ll be saying they’re both ready to enter the proverbial prime time, fitting his nickname, making a bold move to buck old trends which could send Auburn at jet speed into the future and into the front of the arms race in college football.

But before anything else: Just by itself, the national media attention the “Sanders vs. Saban” story would get is enough to ensure that Auburn must consider the possibility. They’d dominate headlines; the brash up-and-comer going against the purported establishment. The national media already loves Alabama and Nick Saban, you know — and they’ll love a rivalry with flashy Sanders even more. Auburn just recently used again the line about Auburn sports being the front door: “Athletics are often the front door to the University to people who don’t know much about Auburn,” donor Walt Woltosz said in a recent release about the new football complex opening in December. “Academically, we’re at a very high level,” he said, “but many only come to know that first through the athletic programs.” Auburn has even used the phrase in federal court filings, in its victim impact filings during the Chuck Person case.

There’s your opportunity for growth. If you take a look at revenue, spending, facilities, all-time wins and market visibility, Auburn is often evaluated as a top-15 football program. Auburn’s going up in the standings in the facilities race with that new complex. Make a bold move, raise your market visibility, and you could move into the top 10.

Are you just trying to stay in the top 15, or are you trying to make a power move to get into the top 10?

There’s more to the pitch. Obviously candidates like Sanders, or Travis Williams, relate to players in one way unlike any other Auburn head coach has been able to before — until Monday when, on an interim basis, Carnell Williams was named the first Black head coach in Auburn football history.

Big picture, you’re going to zig where Alabama and Georgia zag. On the recruiting trail, Auburn is stuck between a rock and a hard place between those two rivals right now, and Sanders has proven he has the recruiting chops to slide open windows of opportunity. There’s plenty more to the pitch for Prime. And there are plenty more hurdles the two sides would have to get over before they can know for sure that they’re right for one another.

But the publicity alone means Auburn must consider the Prime play.