LEE: Say what you will — Malzahn’s team won’t flinch

There’s some kind of spell that Alabama puts over even the best teams.
Look down from the TV for a few moments after kickoff and look back up, and there goes DeVonta Smith racing down the field. There goes John Metchie. There goes Najee Harris.
So often, before the other team can even get started, the Tide is already rolling. Alabama’s offense has scored on its first possession of the game more often than not this season — in four games out of seven. It’s scored within the first six minutes in five out of seven. Texas A&M entered Bryant-Denny Stadium earlier this season as one of the top contenders Alabama would face all year, but it was really over before it got started. Metchie blew past the Aggies for a 78-yard touchdown on just the third play for Alabama, and everyone knew exactly how that game was going to go. They might as well have spotted them seven. And they might as well have called the game there.
It’s been a familiar sight for years; a pillar in The Process. “Make his a— quit,” Nick Saban shouted in that old viral video. You’ve heard it.
Sure, you can certainly chalk up a lot of that first-drive success to clever play scripting.
But we’ve all been watching long enough by now to know: Alabama has a way of intimidating most teams before games even start. Like a golfer matched with Tiger Woods in red, most teams get shook. Most teams get chest-to-chest with the mighty Tide and back away in the beginning.
That’s most teams. But not one.
Auburn doesn’t flinch.
Here are the stats again: Auburn has won two out of the last three against Alabama. It’s won three out of the last seven. Gus Malzahn is one of only two head coaches to have ever beaten Saban-led Alabama three times.
There’s plenty that goes into all of that, but there’s a common thread that holds true through it all: Auburn knows its arch nemesis better than anyone, and Auburn knows Alabama bleeds.
And Auburn won’t quit today.
Yes, Alabama may well out-gun Auburn, and Alabama may well out-man Auburn, and may well beat Auburn, but it won’t be for fear factor, and it won’t be because Auburn gave up.
Alabama will have to come up with some other way to win.
These Tigers don’t give up on each other — or on their coach.
There’s your other common thread.
It was a month ago now, as everyone else was lost in celebration after Auburn’s big home win over LSU, that I spotted Bo Nix all by himself.
As players walked off the field and into the tunnel basking in the glow of sweet victory, Nix was busy back in the bench area, tracking down the game ball.
He found it. He carried it in, one of the last players off. In the locker room he met his co-captain K.J. Britt.
They awarded that game ball to their head coach. No matter how much outside noise you heard blowing over the Plains, they never gave up on him. Say what you will about Malzahn’s play-calling or recruiting or coaching hires, but his players have never given up on him, and I don’t think they ever will.
He can be criticized for a lot of things, but that’s not one.
And as long as that’s that, they’ll never give up on each other, either.
In the midst of the most successful dynasty in the history of college football, Malzahn’s teams have somehow kept this rivalry competitive ever since he came back to Auburn in 2013, and you wonder how much of it goes back to his Auburn being the one team that Alabama can’t break.
Something tells me that the Tigers won’t break today either. Or cower. Or flinch. Or quit.
Alabama will just have to find some other way to win.
