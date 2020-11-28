LEE: Say what you will — Malzahn’s team won’t flinch

So often, before the other team can even get started, the Tide is already rolling. Alabama’s offense has scored on its first possession of the game more often than not this season — in four games out of seven. It’s scored within the first six minutes in five out of seven. Texas A&M entered Bryant-Denny Stadium earlier this season as one of the top contenders Alabama would face all year, but it was really over before it got started. Metchie blew past the Aggies for a 78-yard touchdown on just the third play for Alabama, and everyone knew exactly how that game was going to go. They might as well have spotted them seven. And they might as well have called the game there.