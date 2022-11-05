LEE: See you at Jordan-Hare

See you there.

Wouldn’t miss it.

Can’t miss it. Not this game.

Nov. 12, under the lights, Texas A&M, Jordan-Hare Stadium, head coach Cadillac Williams.

Man your stations. Corral your tickets. Bring your tailgate gear back out of storage. Did you cancel your A&M trip a few weeks ago? Time to cancel that cancel, because you’re being called back to your post.

You’ll tell your travel partners. They’ll give you a knowing nod. When it’s time to rope off the spot Friday, you’ll plant the stake firm. When it’s time to get to your seats, and see your season-ticket neighbors, you’ll just look them in the eye.

You know. They know. This isn’t just a football game.

The yearning inside you is calling you back, and I’ll see you there. I’ll hear you, too. I remember the loudest I ever heard Jordan-Hare Stadium was the Florida game in 2006, immediately following an infamous loss to Arkansas, and the entire stadium was on a warpath with something to prove.

Bring the good shaker.

This one’s for Cadillac. That’s why you’ll be there. It’s for you, too. It’s for your neighbor in your section, it’s for the whole tailgate crew, it’s for Cadillac’s little boys and it’s for your elementary school teacher who used to put Auburn stuff on the walls in her classroom.

No, the talking heads won’t even notice. No, they won’t talk about it on their annoying College Football Playoff show. It’s a game between 3-6 teams that all the national TV watchers are just going to ignore.

But you’ll know. And Auburn will know. And that’s who this is for.

That’s why you’ll be there.

See you soon.