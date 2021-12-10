LEE: Selfless players got Auburn through to the other side

Yes: Although the committee decided that a second postseason ban would be ‘appropriate,’ it didn’t lay it down, because Auburn got out in front of things and self-imposed a ban last year.

It was no small decision and no small undertaking. Auburn’s locker room hurt last year, filled with players suffering a penalty for something they had nothing to do with years prior.

And yet, they pressed on. Cooper could have cried foul, knowing he’d miss the tournament in his only season of college basketball, but he pressed on toward building a better future for Auburn. He’s just the easy example: JT Thor could’ve done the same. None of that players from that team could be blamed if they didn’t want to take on that sacrifice during one of their precious few years in college.

Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy could have lashed out or quit instead of pressing on silently on the way to the Final Four.

For all of them, they made no small sacrifice, and fans should remember that ‘time served’ isn’t the same as a ‘slap on the wrist.’

Together, though, Auburn got through to the other end.