LEE: Selfless players got Auburn through to the other side

The banner is staying.
Can you hear the choir? The dark cloud hanging over Auburn men’s basketball has dissipated, and sun shines again on the Plains.
‘Hallelujah!’ Auburn fans could sing. The NCAA’s lofty hammer has retreated to hover over its next target, and freed the Auburn people who had lived captive under its shadow.
Like a scene from a movie, you could picture a heavenly light shining on Auburn’s 2019 Final Four banner on Friday, knowing it’s staying put and it’s not coming down.
Yes, the NCAA’s findings from years of investigation have been released, and its penalties have been put forward, and Auburn will finally soon have put the entire dark saga behind it — moving on to a new era in the sun.
But it’s important to remember that Auburn did not get off Friday with a slap on the wrist: Auburn got off with time served.
Frustrated national columnists and irritated Alabama fans will have you believe that Auburn got out of its NCAA investigation with nothing more than a two-game suspension for Bruce Pearl and two manageable scholarship penalties. But Auburn fans should remember that’s only what’s left of the sentence.
Auburn got out ahead of the hammer with self-imposed restrictions, and sacrifices made by several selfless players.
Jabari Smith has a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament because Sharife Cooper didn’t.
The build for Auburn basketball continues because past players wore bans and took restrictions on the chin while keeping the end goal in mind, ultimately paving the way to today, where Auburn is in position to create a better future for the program overall.
The real story is buried there in the pages of the NCAA’s ‘infractions decision’ document — a 54-page wall of interminable gray text released Friday, loaded with jargon and legalese. I’ll pick out one interesting footnote:
“Considering the severe violations in this case, the panel considered whether an additional postseason ban was warranted,” the document reads. “In past cases, the [Committee on Infractions] has considered the timing and circumstances around when institutions decide to self-impose a postseason ban to ensure that the self-imposed penalty is a meaningful penalty. Here, Auburn self-imposed the postseason ban prior to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season. In doing so, the penalty was significant and not in response to a poor record.
“Auburn’s decision to self-impose a postseason ban prior to the season reflects the actions of an institution intentionally taking responsibility for severe Level I conduct in its men’s basketball program. Although a second year of postseason ban is an appropriate penalty in that it falls within the available ranges for Level I-Aggravated cases, the panel declines to do so largely in response to the timing and circumstances around Auburn’s decision to self-impose the ban.”
Yes: Although the committee decided that a second postseason ban would be ‘appropriate,’ it didn’t lay it down, because Auburn got out in front of things and self-imposed a ban last year.
It was no small decision and no small undertaking. Auburn’s locker room hurt last year, filled with players suffering a penalty for something they had nothing to do with years prior.
And yet, they pressed on. Cooper could have cried foul, knowing he’d miss the tournament in his only season of college basketball, but he pressed on toward building a better future for Auburn. He’s just the easy example: JT Thor could’ve done the same. None of that players from that team could be blamed if they didn’t want to take on that sacrifice during one of their precious few years in college.
Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy could have lashed out or quit instead of pressing on silently on the way to the Final Four.
For all of them, they made no small sacrifice, and fans should remember that ‘time served’ isn’t the same as a ‘slap on the wrist.’
Together, though, Auburn got through to the other end.
Cooper came back from a break in pro basketball to visit the team for a game earlier this season. He joined the cheerleaders during the Auburn spellout and was recognized on the court, and he clutched his heart as he walked off the court to the cheers from the crowd.