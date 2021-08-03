LEE: Suni Lee inspired Auburn. Together, Suni and Auburn can inspire gymnasts.

Suni’s magic this week has made change already for fans in Auburn — and for fans around the world. It was once in a lifetime. She survived shock in the team final to salvage silver and then emerged in the all-around to win gold in a storybook performance. It was fitting of the dreams she had as a little girl flipping on the balance beam that her dad made her out of two-by-fours in their backyard. It was fitting of the hard work she’s put in with her coaches at her gym in Little Canada, Minn., in a suburb of St. Paul where they pile snow up on the side of the road and it sits there for months.

But the biggest change she could make for her fellow gymnasts is still to come: New name, image and likeness rules in the NCAA make her college career possible, and she’s going to be a pioneer in that way when she goes to school. It’s something that’s important to her. When international writers pressed her in Tokyo this week, she insisted she’s going to college. She said, after all of this, going to college will be her reward. Suni wants to go to college just like her friends.

Gymnasts haven’t always had the chance to do what they want, or to be normal kids. The sport has a dark history of pushing little girls too far, too hard, and of the unimaginable.