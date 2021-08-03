LEE: Suni Lee inspired Auburn. Together, Suni and Auburn can inspire gymnasts.

It was hot and humid even after the sun went down, but ice cold adult beverages helped cool everyone off on this particular muggy night in Auburn.
It was a party. A lot of Auburn’s movers and shakers were there in their button-ups, meeting and greeting on the lawn outside of the glistening new performing arts center in town, named for the university president. The football coach and the athletic director were there, urging their esteemed guests to empty their coffers for a good cause. It was an important fundraiser, and it seemed like everyone who was anyone was there.
And everyone who was there was applauding a 5-foot girl on the other side of the world doing otherworldly things.
Suni Lee has had that effect on people.
“How about that?” Andy Burcham boomed into his microphone, after bringing up the fact that an Auburn gymnastics signee had won the all-around gold medal earlier that morning at the Tokyo Olympics. Everyone cheered and clapped. It was a good event: A successful fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County.
Allen Greene and Bryan Harsin were kind to make their appearances, going up on the stage with Burcham to lead a charity auction and raise money with the help of a generous audience.
Greene let the audience in on a secret: Lee won the all-around gold in Tokyo as the sun was just coming up on Auburn that morning, and by that nightfall, Greene said, the university ticket office had sold over 1,000 Auburn gymnastics season tickets that day alone.
Suni’s magic this week has made change already for fans in Auburn — and for fans around the world. It was once in a lifetime. She survived shock in the team final to salvage silver and then emerged in the all-around to win gold in a storybook performance. It was fitting of the dreams she had as a little girl flipping on the balance beam that her dad made her out of two-by-fours in their backyard. It was fitting of the hard work she’s put in with her coaches at her gym in Little Canada, Minn., in a suburb of St. Paul where they pile snow up on the side of the road and it sits there for months.
But the biggest change she could make for her fellow gymnasts is still to come: New name, image and likeness rules in the NCAA make her college career possible, and she’s going to be a pioneer in that way when she goes to school. It’s something that’s important to her. When international writers pressed her in Tokyo this week, she insisted she’s going to college. She said, after all of this, going to college will be her reward. Suni wants to go to college just like her friends.
Gymnasts haven’t always had the chance to do what they want, or to be normal kids. The sport has a dark history of pushing little girls too far, too hard, and of the unimaginable.
It’s changed and Suni has a chance to make some more change in her own way. Her coach in Minnesota, Jess Graba, and his twin brother, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba, have pieced together a plan to bring her to Auburn where she can enjoy the college gymnastics experience that she wants to have, while still training in a way that keeps her ready for a potential run at the Olympics in 2024.
“In her words, ‘I want it all. I want to be able to do everything.’ Now she actually gets that shot,” Jeff explained this week, pointing to new NIL rules.
She’s blazing a trail for gymnasts coming up behind her. She doesn’t have to. She doesn’t have to do anything for anyone else at this point. Her coaches and her parents remind her of that all the time. Suni doesn’t owe them, or Auburn, or anyone, and she just needs to be Suni.
But so far, she’s been that trailblazer just by being herself.
“If you’d have said this 10, 12 years ago, I would’ve thought, ‘Man, I don’t think that’s even a possibility,’” Jess said just before the credits roll on NBC’s series Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts. The show followed Suni and others in the leadup to U.S. Team Trials this summer before the Olympics, showing clips of Suni performing flips as a girl and a retrospective on her journey up to this point. “But you don’t do 12 years of gymnastics for that. We do this for what you get out of it personally.
“For the gym and the community, she’s done more than enough for everybody,” he went on. “And then whatever else comes is kind of icing on the cake.”
He said before she won gold.
Gold isn’t everything in gymnastics anymore. It never should’ve been. As voices from the past echoed stories of abuse this week, joining in on the conversation after Simone Biles pulled herself out of the team final, MyKayla Skinner’s words on the NBC show ring out loud.
“I feel like a lot has changed and it’s been really good, but I hope in the future people will start realizing that gymnastics is fun — it should be fun,” Skinner said on the show. “It shouldn’t be the way that it was before. It’s OK to mess up. It’s OK to struggle. It’s OK to not be perfect.”
Skinner was an alternate at the 2016 Olympics, and while she could have gone pro and accepted endorsements and decided to dive deeper into the pressure-packed world of elite gymnastics, she decided to pass on the endorsements and go to college at Utah instead. She won two NCAA national championships. She had fun and she said this summer she encourages other gymnasts to go to college, too, if they can.
Others before never had a choice.
Dominique Dawes spoke on the NBC show:
“It was a dream come true to win a gold medal in 1996, to be part of the Magnificent Seven,” Dawes says. “That was truly a highlight of my career. It’s such an honor to be a part of that.”
Then she shifts her tone: “But it’s very bittersweet,” she adds.
“You stand on top of that podium with your hand over your heart, and you feel very honored, humbled and blessed and you know that you’re inspiring the next generation of gymnasts.
“But then, yet, you’re like, ‘What’s next?’”
No more.
Suni knows what’s next.
It’s Auburn. Suni’s going to go to Auburn.
She’s going to make friends and go to football games and see the eagle fly and do all the wonderful things Auburn boys and girls do on their way to becoming Auburn men and women. And she’s going to get to compete.
She deserves it. And so do her Team USA teammates: Jordan Chiles is going to UCLA and Jade Carey is going to Oregon State.
And so does every other girl who grows up dreaming to be a gymnast.
That’s what Suni’s magic week on the mountaintop might mean in the end. It was incredible to watch and follow. She hit heartbreak, she persevered, and she inspired. In Auburn, they rolled the trees, new fans bought tickets, and somewhere one of those little girls might have decided she wanted to sign up for gym lessons.
But she’s carving a path, and at Auburn, and with Auburn, she can show the young athletes behind her that there’s something for them at the end of elite. There’s family waiting.
“I just have to constantly have to remind myself that, right now it’s going to be hard, but it’s all going to be worth it in the end,” Suni said during training, before the credits rolled on Golden.
She ended with gold — and a silver, and a bronze.
She said she’ll probably be back in 2024 to chase gold in the bars final. It’s hard to bet against anything Suni says she’s going to do at this point. But so ends a moment in time, and a wild ride.
Yes, that was once in a lifetime.
Unless Suni says it isn’t.