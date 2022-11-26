LEE: The agony of the unknown after another agonizing Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA — What next, for Auburn football?

What happens now, after another stomach-churning Iron Bowl?

What’s on the other side of a hazy horizon?

There are no more games now. There’s nothing but the search. The all-encompassing Iron Bowl — the game everyone watches, that has everyone’s full attention, where no one has fun and everyone just wants to throw up — is over again, and all that’s left is this void and these questions. The game where the fans feel nervousness all the way down to their toes, and feel folding deep in their gut, has finished and there’s nothing to replace the sensations but questions, and more nervousness, and more gut-folding.

Strange, isn’t it? The Iron Bowl always illustrates how important this game is to so many people in the state, and yet the decisions that impact Auburn football are made behind closed doors, in secret, rendering so many to wonder if they’re unheard. The six-year-olds in the elementary schools draw the A’s or the AU’s, everyone on a side since the day they were born, and yet the keys to the program gets handed over in secrecy by a few guys in suits and ties.

What next?

Everyone knew Auburn’s little version of “Linsanity” wouldn’t last: Cadillac Williams inspired a fanbase in a few weeks, rallying the team to a couple wins that weren’t perfect, but they were special. It was a ride everyone knew wouldn’t last and everyone figured would probably end here in Tuscaloosa. They’ll always be able to talk about the time Cadillac coached the team and Texas A&M came to town and they beat them — but now that sensation’s over and now there’s the void there, too.

What next?

The Auburn people wonder what’s next — wonder how great it could be or how low the school could stoop — and they have to wonder how the new change will affect them, after they’ve felt “Auburn” in their heart every year since they were six years old drawing the logo.

It’s probably for the best for the school president and the athletics director to do their job their way, without outside interference, but if they’re good at their jobs they’ll listen, and if they know what they’re doing, they’ll have their finger on the pulse of the Auburn people who give their very pulse.

The Iron Bowl is still the perfect illustration. It’s amazing to see how Auburn people can pour their hearts and their souls and their feelings into their Auburn.

What’s next is hours or days of a darkness, and the agony of the unknown even after another agonizing Iron Bowl.