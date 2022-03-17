LEE: The answers for KD Johnson are all around him

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Chris Moore yelled across the floor.

“Yeah 0!”

Shootaround is always chaos. Basketballs bounced all around the court Thursday as Auburn loosened up for its practice on the game floor, four shots flying at a time and about a dozen balls bouncing all around, but Moore paused during the flurry to peer across from one end of the baseline to the other.

KD Johnson was starting to get hot.

KD Johnson was starting to get his shot back.

“Yeah 0! Yeah KD!”

Jabari Smith, in his eyes all the child-like wonder of a teenager taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the NCAA Tournament, watched Johnson’s shot from behind him. His smile widened as he watched it stay right on line, spin just right, and fall into the net.

“Boom!” he yelled.

For a minute there they were just as animated as Johnson is.

No doubt, eyes were on Johnson on Thursday in his first public practice since going 0-for-14 from the field in the SEC Tournament. It’s a brutal reality, but Jim Nantz will mention it Friday, writers will write about it Thursday, and the number is going to haunt Johnson all the way up to tipoff, and that’s the nature of the beast in major college basketball. Johnson knows it, and he’s gotten to know that number well over the last week.

It has hung on his mind as he stayed late after practices in Neville Arena to get extra shots up. It didn’t cost Auburn the game in Tampa, if you think about it one way, but it kind of did cost Auburn the game if you think about it another way, and Johnson doesn’t strike anyone as the type of kid who thinks about the game only one way.

He moves a mile a minute, he’s the loudest guy in any room, his highs fly high and, yes, his lows get low.

“He’s a maniac, but he’s my maniac, OK?” Bruce Pearl smiled during his meeting with the media on Thursday.

There are introverted extroverts, there are extroverted introverts, and there’s Johnson, the extroverted extrovert, who wears all his passion and all his anguish on his sleeves — who Pearl on Thursday likened to his own son Steven, saying sometimes when he was little he might’ve thrown his bat when he struck out in baseball or might’ve thrown a fit when he fouled out in basketball.

Of course, Steven probably got a little bit of that passion from his dad, too, right?

“I’d rather teach him to care a little less than to care,” Pearl said, sticking by Johnson and the fire with which he plays the game.

In the meantime, KD’s teammates have helped him by being a little more like KD. He groaned at every shot missed Thursday — the sound echoing around the arena if the PA’s playlist was paused or if USC’s band wasn’t humming out a warmup as the building buzzed in anticipation for Friday’s main show.

But his teammates, in turn, gassed up his makes.

The answers to KD’s problems are all around him. They ride the bus with him, they share the locker room with him, and they’re there at practice encouraging his shot.

Sure, if he were a little more even-keel, less caught up in his own play, he might’ve managed to forget the last possession on a key play in Tampa. But Johnson’s kerosene style has saved Auburn at times this season: He ignited instantly to score the first 10 points in overtime in Auburn’s win over Mississippi State earlier this year.

At times in this tournament, he needs to be a little more like his teammates — and at times this tournament, his teammates need to be a little bit more like him.

What will happen Friday remains to be seen, but while questions surround Johnson, there’s no mystery involved for the Tigers.

The passionate Pearl surely knows him as well as anyone — maybe because they’re a lot alike.

“He’s going to do what he’s been doing all season: Bring energy, give us that spark we need,” Smith said confidently, like a team leader. “In practice he’s been great. He’s been paying attention to detail, had a lot of energy. I’ve been seeing him in the gym getting shots up on his own. He’s been very locked in and very focused on bouncing back from that game, putting it behind him and just moving forward.”

Later, Pearl just smirked.

“When it’s not going in, it’s psychologically a challenge,” he shrugged, “but if he makes one, watch out.”

No one knows him better.

The answer to his problems are all around him.

