LEE: The Auburn I know wants to beat Alabama, not be Alabama

The championship in 2010 isn’t the only seismic shift that’s come in the last 10 years. There’s also been the rebuilding of an empire in Tuscaloosa, which started in 2009 but has been even more oppressive in this last decade. I’ll spare you listing how many, and what years.

All I’ll do is implore this: Don’t lose sight of the Auburn you love, just because of what’s going on over there.

You don’t want Auburn to be Alabama. You want Auburn to beat Alabama.

And to beat Georgia, too, I know. But for Auburn it’d be like chasing fool’s gold to try to follow the same path they’ve taken. You shouldn’t make yourself miserable wishing you had the current trendy Nick Saban assistant for a coach or some other quick fix. Auburn can’t out-Alabama Alabama and it can’t out-Georgia Georgia — nor should it want to do that if it could.

Auburn doesn’t fall in line or follow. Auburn blazes its own trail. The path forward now for Auburn is paved orange and blue. Believe in it, as they say, and love it.

Of course, the Auburn I know does just that, even amid the shouting on social media. Remember: Objects on the internet are less relevant than they appear.