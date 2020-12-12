LEE: The Auburn I know wants to beat Alabama, not be Alabama

Things have changed in the last 10 years, since Cam Newton kissed the crystal football.
Auburn’s changed.
Auburn fans have changed.
Here at an unsatisfying season’s end, the new expectations are as apparent as ever, sounded out in the moans and groans of a fanbase that’s become even more desperate for championships since that first taste in over 50 years.
Remember how it used to be? Once upon a time 10 years or so ago, it was a big deal for Auburn just to be in the primetime game on ESPN. The Tennessee game was in that timeslot this year, and I don’t think anybody noticed.
Now, nobody cares.
Now, it’s championship or bust.
Don’t get me wrong: It’s a good thing to grow. It’s good to chase greater goals. It’s good to want what’s best for your school.
And, again, don’t get me wrong: I know not every Auburn fan thinks ‘championship or bust’ every year.
But for those who find themselves today entrenched in the chatter — grumbling over Gus, miserable over Malzahn — I want to give you a quick, quiet chance to just consider what it is that’s making you so sick to your stomach:
Are you bent out of shape because Auburn isn’t winning championships, or are you bent out of shape because Alabama is?
The championship in 2010 isn’t the only seismic shift that’s come in the last 10 years. There’s also been the rebuilding of an empire in Tuscaloosa, which started in 2009 but has been even more oppressive in this last decade. I’ll spare you listing how many, and what years.
All I’ll do is implore this: Don’t lose sight of the Auburn you love, just because of what’s going on over there.
You don’t want Auburn to be Alabama. You want Auburn to beat Alabama.
And to beat Georgia, too, I know. But for Auburn it’d be like chasing fool’s gold to try to follow the same path they’ve taken. You shouldn’t make yourself miserable wishing you had the current trendy Nick Saban assistant for a coach or some other quick fix. Auburn can’t out-Alabama Alabama and it can’t out-Georgia Georgia — nor should it want to do that if it could.
Auburn doesn’t fall in line or follow. Auburn blazes its own trail. The path forward now for Auburn is paved orange and blue. Believe in it, as they say, and love it.
Of course, the Auburn I know does just that, even amid the shouting on social media. Remember: Objects on the internet are less relevant than they appear.
But Friday was the 10-year anniversary of Newton winning the Heisman, and it’s worth thinking back to how things have changed since then.
I think the title in 2010 and the run in 2013 both helped Auburn fans elevate their expectations in a positive way, but I fear what’s been built across the state has eaten at their impatience in a negative way.
It shouldn’t be that way.
It was Auburn pride, not jealousy, that powered Auburn to the national championship in 2010.
It’s what will power Auburn to its next one, too.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!