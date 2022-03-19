LEE: The dream lasts forever

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wendell Green went last.

He sat on one end of the table, a 5-foot-10 kid from Detroit plucked from Eastern Kentucky for his sharp handles and eagle eyes, listening quietly as Jabari Smith talked about what a dream come true it was to be at the NCAA Tournament — to see the March Madness logo on the court and all over the press conference area where he spoke, to be with his team at the hotel and surrounded by supporters on a trip he’ll remember forever.

Green listened as Zep Jasper went next, and talked about watching the tournament on TV as a boy, seeing blueblood programs cut down the nets, picturing himself in those shoes and now realizing that boy has the chance to make that dream come true.

All three players had been asked by the media what the tournament has been like for them so far. Smith said it’s a dream come true. Jasper said it’s a dream come true.

Then Green took his turn: “For me, this whole season has just been like a dream come true.”

It goes by in a blink, yet it lasts a lifetime.

What an electric contradiction this whole thing is.

I suppose that’s the NCAA Tournament in a nutshell: A 68-team single-elimination crapshoot is the worst way to actually determine the best team in the country, and yet it’s the absolute best way to crown a national champion. It’s madness but it’s a blast — and it’s a blast for the players, too.

They laughed together at the press conference, talking about Smith’s dunk in the first round, remembering how Jasper picked on Jaylin Williams for chipping his tooth in the first game, telling him to smile. What did you get Bruce Pearl for his birthday? Jasper craned his neck and bent back down to the microphone: “A W!” The microphone was a toy and the tournament site is a playground for the players.

Pretty soon the playground will get taken apart again. That microphone will get unplugged and shoved into some box, and the March Madness banners all around Greenville will be taken down until the next time around. The bars here will count up their money from the rush weekend and the apparel store by the arena with overpriced merchandise from schools across the country will have to restock.

On Sunday, Auburn will either move on to the Sweet Sixteen, or it will lose and Smith will go to the NBA Draft and the team will never play together again.

But together, the players share the dream that will last.

Smith is the star and he loves being the star. Jasper loves meeting the young fans. When Green lets out his sly smile, you know it’s a good one.

Then there’s the rest. Walker Kessler is great at answering any question, except about injuries, because he’s sharp enough to know what he shouldn’t say, and so he just lies and bites back his smile. There’s poor Jaylin Williams: “Grill all messed up,” he bemoaned on Instagram, with laughter emojis.

There’s KD Johnson, Auburn’s favorite “maniac,” the passionate player who went 0-for against A&M but scored 10 against Jacksonville State, and who said he’s so glad Pearl lets him be his crazy self. Pearl looked at him with a sweet smile, like a proud coach or maybe just another passionate person who just gets it, man. Sometimes it’s tough, man.

They get each other, they all do, and that’s the part that lasts.

It was dreary and misty here on Saturday morning; that weird drizzle where it’s raining constantly but you walk through it and you hardly even get wet. Then by noon it was sunny because the wind blew all that weather out, and it would’ve felt like summer if the same wind wasn’t tunneling between the hotels and shops downtown.

Monday, the lamplighters will get up on ladders and pull the banners down on the streets, until the next time the tournament comes around.

But the next time this insanely popular tournament comes around, and the next time and the next time, Auburn’s players will watch like that little boy watching TV, and they’ll remember the time they got to live the dream.

And they’ll remember always who they did it with.

