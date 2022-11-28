LEE: The facts — and the future — for Auburn under Hugh Freeze

As Auburn football enters a new era, the program faces a series of obstacles ahead.

Auburn athletics director John Cohen finalized on Monday night a divisive hire which brings Hugh Freeze to Auburn as its next head coach.

The move was met with both support and derision, stemming from Freeze’s widely reported past issues.

As Auburn’s search closes, here are the facts regarding the controversy surrounding Freeze plus analysis of the future Auburn football faces with that controversy:

1. The divide surrounding Freeze’s hire stems from these moments in his career:

» After being accused of sexual misconduct at Ole Miss and as a high school coach, and as Freeze has defended athletics director Ian McCaw who resigned from Baylor amid another sexual misconduct scandal, Freeze leaves Liberty as Liberty stands subject of a federal investigation by the Department of Education reportedly centered on claims the university mishandled sexual assault allegations.

» Freeze resigned from Ole Miss with no buyout in July 2017 after a call by Freeze to an escort service using a university phone was unearthed by a lawsuit, which then-athletics director Ross Bjork said administration discovered was part of a “pattern” that was “troubling” upon looking at the rest of Freeze’s phone records. Ole Miss was later hit by the NCAA with a two-year postseason ban, three years of probation, and a four-year scholarship reduction for violations the NCAA said occurred under Freeze and former coach Houston Nutt.

» Freeze had the majority of his SEC wins at Ole Miss vacated. He finished his Ole Miss run with a 19-21 SEC record on the field before 13 of those wins were vacated to make that record 6-21.

» On April 28, 2016, former Ole Miss player Laremy Tunsil said on the night of the NFL Draft that he took money from an Ole Miss coach while he was playing for the program.

» A 2017 report by USA Today offered perspectives on his time at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, where he coached girls basketball and football from 1992-2004. Those in the story accused Freeze of “hyper attentive” dress code enforcement and an “inherently sexual nature” to his disciplinary approaches, including paddling a female student and forcing another to change shirts in front of him. Freeze through an attorney denied all allegations.

» As recently as summer 2022, a claimed victim of sexual assault at Liberty said Freeze send an unsolicited direct message to her on Twitter defending McCaw’s hiring as athletics director at Liberty. The claimed victim, Chelsea Andrews, was one of 20 plaintiffs who successfully sued Liberty into a settlement with multiple plaintiffs after alleging the university mishandled sexual assault cases and Title IX issues for years, according to InsideHigherEd.com. Andrews said this week she sent emails to Auburn administration saying she was concerned for students and alumni at Auburn after reading reports that Auburn was considering hiring Freeze as head coach.

2. No other power school showed public interest in hiring Freeze.

Nebraska and Wisconsin both made coaching hires this month and Freeze was never connected with those openings in any widely spread reports. Freeze also didn’t get a Power Five job after his 10-win season at Liberty in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal in 2019, before COVID-19’s effects, evaluated Auburn’s program as the eighth-best in the country at $871.9M, significantly ahead of 14th-most Wisconsin at $474.6M and 15th-most Nebraska at $471.6M. Despite being touted as the top job open this season, Auburn is the only school that’s been reported to have shown great interest in Freeze this cycle or any recent cycle.

3. Auburn interviewed other candidates besides Freeze and Kiffin.

Led by Cohen, Auburn moved through interviews with multiple candidates besides the two most talked about names through this search.

Moving from reporting to analysis of Auburn football’s future:

1. There will not be complete “alignment” at Auburn under Freeze.

Regardless of where one finds themselves with their opinions on Freeze, there exists an undeniable amount of Auburn supporters who have irreconcilable issues with Freeze being Auburn’s head coach. That particular battle is lost: Freeze’s inability to ever keep the Auburn fanbase complete was either weighed along with strengths and weaknesses versus other candidates during the hiring process, or, if Auburn was more foolish, it will be discovered after pen is put to paper. Inevitably, the numerical reality will become apparent.

“Alignment” became a buzzword around the Plains during Bryan Harsin’s tenure, with Harsin defenders often saying Harsin was unable to operate to the best of his ability without the full support of Auburn. Freeze will not have complete support of the Auburn fanbase, given the amount of supporters who say they can’t get past allegations listed above.

Freeze will either be canceled, or an un-ignorable number of Auburn fans will cancel their support until his buyout is paid. The lack of support — the “alignment” — will be an obstacle for Freeze from the start, and it’ll be pointed to every time he fails and every time he misses on a recruit. This approach is more of a hostile takeover, which at its most effective would run off fans who refuse to support Freeze and replace them with new ones, creating an us-against-all culture like the one Freeze was a part of at Liberty.

2. Auburn will likely be entering a years-long image rehabilitation project.

While the opening of the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and the opening of the early signing period on Dec. 21 are often pointed to as reasons for schools like Auburn to hurry along their hiring process, Freeze is likely to do little better than another candidate in his first go-around as Auburn works to rehabilitate his image. While he’ll get recruits give that Auburn is a top-15 program with wide open opportunities, fans shouldn’t expect him to do much better than anyone else could have, amid what will be a swift and massive backlash in reaction to his hiring from a segment of the fanbase and a segment of the national media.

Auburn would be well-advised to seek the support of a crisis management agency. Auburn should expect the national media to lambast Auburn as soon as such commentary doesn’t put them in jeopardy of missing a scoop.

In order to be successful, Auburn will seemingly have to build a bubble of culture like the one at Liberty, which should take years to do.

For their part, new Auburn president Chris Roberts and new athletics director John Cohen will likely only see a decade at Auburn if Freeze makes a decade, as they signed off on accepting a public relations nightmare in hopes Freeze will win games and force doubters out.

3. Auburn will have to build from the ground up on the recruiting trail.

Freeze’s famous wins over Alabama came seven and eight years ago, when top recruiting targets were 10 or younger. He has not been coaching in the Deep South since leaving Ole Miss. While older followers of football in the South remember those legendary wins for Freeze, most current players don’t.

Facing the obstacles ahead, Auburn administration should expect it to take several years before Freeze delivers on the football field.