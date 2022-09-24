LEE: The first-and-10 mentality

They were there early, and they were there late.

The Auburn Family did its job last Saturday. Jordan-Hare Stadium was sweltering and electric before the Penn State game, and when Owen Pappoe knocked Sean Clifford sideways in those early moments, you could not have asked for a louder roar or a better stage to be set in college football.

Then, yes, after the game, as the stadium emptied, and the Penn State fans partied in their corner of the stadium, the Auburn University Marching Band stood firm on its side of the stadium. If you missed it: Penn State’s band stayed and played for about 30 minutes after the final whistle, while the Nittany Lion faithful were understandably ecstatic about their road win in the heart of SEC country. But for every song the Penn State band played, the Auburn band stayed and played one of its own — never letting the visitors completely take over Jordan-Hare. The band usually packs it away after the alma mater, but that’s the AUMB’s rule: The last note played in the home stadium will always be from the Auburn band.

It’s a point of pride.

That pride has been around for a long time here at Auburn and that pride will continue to be here for a long time after some of us are gone.

It’s not about a fourth-and-1 mentality. It’s about a first-and-10 mentality. It’s like the boxer coming back out of the corner every round. It’s about making no excuses and pointing no finger and about how, even when you’re down, even when you get scored on, you know the kickoff is coming to you and it’s about getting the ball back and getting back out there with nothing but green grass ahead because they always say that it’s always great to be an Auburn Tiger.

Tough times don’t take down tough families. Go ask Bo Jackson. Nine straight losses to Alabama? It ends over the top. You could’ve asked Pat Dye. It’s hard right now? The deck’s stacked against you? There’s a dynasty across the state? Let’s not waste time talking about that. Let’s just talk about the next 60 minutes.

Ask anyone around, because the Auburn mentality is that the Auburn way is so much bigger than some pitiful little problem. Auburn is going to keep charging on to victory, with you or despite you, this year, next year and the next. Even Bear Bryant couldn’t kill this program because this program cannot be killed.

Ask the improbable few who have done so many impossible things. Go ask Frank Sanders, go ask Chris Davis, go ask Heisman Trophy winners and championship ring wearers and go ask Sonny D and Suni Lee.

And think about that every time you hear that band play its first-down song.

It’s a fresh set of downs and new opportunity to do something special, and at Auburn that next first-and-10 always comes around again.