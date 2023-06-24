More than 2,000 miles from the Loveliest Village, Auburn just ran out of gas.

The sun had set out over the ocean by then, night falling over the L.A. Coliseum in September 2002, and what was a back-and-forth game slipped away. Cadillac ran for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but Troy Polamalu helped hold him to minus-3 in the second half. Auburn couldn’t quite find the way to the finish line but Carson Palmer did, engineering a 13-play, 50-yard fourth-quarter drive in the evening air, which ate up 8:39 and broke the tie to put Southern California ahead with just 1:26 to go. Palmer punched it in on a goal line sneak, and an exhausted Auburn defense trotted to the sideline at the end of a close loss.

So ended Auburn football’s last regular-season game in California, as the next trip looms on the schedule this fall — and such was the way of Auburn’s often-forgotten 2002 season, during which Auburn came up just a little short a few too many times, just like the night the Tigers played USC.

“We had a really talented team that 2002 year,” Jason Campbell said a couple years ago in an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News. “I don’t know if people really remember but we were three games away from being 12-1.”

Yes indeed: With Tommy Tuberville as head coach, Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator and Gene Chizik as defensive coordinator, Auburn was a bounce of the ball away from the SEC Championship Game in 2002, and a handful of scores away from a truly stellar season.

Auburn finished the year 9-4, but three of those losses were one-score games. Auburn’s only convincing loss was a 38-17 loss to Arkansas, who ended up with three SEC losses. Outside that, Auburn’s losses were 24-17 to USC, 30-23 in overtime to Florida, and a 24-21 loss to a one-loss Georgia team that ended up No. 3 in the Associated Press poll. Auburn got a win over then-top-10 LSU led by Nick Saban, and Tre Smith went off to help Auburn beat then-top-10 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

The Florida game was well within reach. Campbell led a 16-point comeback in the fourth quarter, and Damon Duval had a chip-shot 23-yard field goal attempt to win it at the end of regulation, but Florida blocked the kick.

Against Georgia, an even more improbable escape: David Greene threw the game-winning touchdown for Georgia on fourth-and-long with 1:25 left to make Auburn fans sick.

“Florida game, we kick a low kick to win the game on the 5-yard line, we ended up in overtime and lose. And then the Georgia game, the DB falls down and Michael Johnson catches the ball in the back of the end zone,” Campbell said. The interview was for Jordan Hill’s story about Auburn’s trip to Syracuse in fall 2001, shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks. “So you’re talking about three plays that would’ve had us 12-1 and in the BCS that year (in 2002).”

Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve — and a forgotten question of “What If?” on the Plains. Could Auburn have beaten Georgia in the championship game? Could Auburn have kept up with 2002 Miami and all their NFL studs? We do know Auburn went on to earn yet another win over a top-10 team that year in the bowl game, against Penn State, and that led to the tremendous hype going into the 2003 season. Had Petrino stuck around, or had Al Borges come to Auburn a year earlier, who knows what could’ve happened that season.

Some 21 years later, Auburn goes back to the state of California in the regular season this fall, set to play Cal on Sept. 9 in Berkeley. Auburn fans hope it’ll play out differently this time around, as compared to that sunny Southern California day in 2002 that turned to a hot L.A. night where Auburn fell just short in front of 63,269.

“A lot of Auburn Tiger fans here filling up the West end zone,” color commentator Dan Fouts said on the broadcast as the game wound down.

Keith Jackson’s golden voice chimed in: “About 10,000, they said.”

Fouts laughed: “And they’re loud. I think they surprised some of these laid-back Southern California fans earlier in the game.”

Surprise some folks again, and Auburn will have the chance to send the dominos tumbling the right way this time, this fall, out west.

2002 Auburn football season at No. 16 USC — L, 17-24 vs. Western Carolina — W, 56-0 vs. Vanderbilt — W, 31-6 at Mississippi State — W, 42-14 vs. Syracuse — W, 37-34 (OT) vs. Arkansas — L, 17-38 at Florida — L, 23-30 (OT) vs. No. 10 LSU — W, 31-7 at Ole Miss — W, 31-24 vs. Louisiana-Monroe — W, 52-14 vs. No. 7 Georgia — L, 21-24 at No. 9 Alabama — W, 17-7 vs. No. 10 Penn State — W, 13-9