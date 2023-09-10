The sun came up.

Didn’t seem like it would when those fumbles were under review, did it?

It got ugly there for a while. Auburn’s game at Cal was hard to look at with the naked eye, and the cold stats and analytics might be even worse.

But breathe. Not because the final score erases all of the red flags, and not because “Any win is a good win!” or anything like that. Breathe because Hugh Freeze wasn’t hired to win big right away anyway.

That wasn’t part of the plan or part of the sales pitch. Freeze didn’t inherit a team that was only one good coach away from a championship; he inherited a rebuild, and a team left in disarray by Bryan Harsin. Besides that, Freeze was hired for a build of his own: He was hired on his potential. He was hired to become the best coach he’s ever been in his career, with time and with growth.

That’s the plan. That was the sales pitch. That’s what athletics director John Cohen signed Auburn up for.

The fact is coaches that go 8-4 at schools like Liberty don’t get hired at schools like Auburn, but Freeze wasn’t hired because he was setting the world on fire going 8-5 at Liberty in 2021 then 8-4 at Liberty in 2022: He was hired for what he had accomplished at Ole Miss when he was at his best there, and for his 10-win season at Liberty when he was at his best there. He was hired for his potential. Potential is the promise. The goal is growth.

Freeze, wisely, has tempered expectations for Auburn for much of the offseason. It’s still unacceptable to play as poorly as Auburn played at Cal. According to research by Bill Barnwell at ESPN, teams from 2018-2022 that turned the ball over four times and failed to get at least 15 first downs when 1-65. Auburn somehow won with four turnovers and 12 first downs — meaning that was a near-miracle win and you can’t expect to repeat it. Auburn in the first half didn’t have an offensive drive that lasted more than five plays. Even for someone with low expectations, that’s so bad, and in a world where Deion Sanders has found instantaneous success at Colorado, it would be easy for a fan to get impatient.

But there’s no sense switching up now because the plan is still in place, just as it was. The sun came up. And in the short term, as bad as it was, Eugene Asante and Rivaldo Fairweather were bright spots, and as bad as it was, there are lessons to take from the film and the result. Now that they’ve seen it against a Power Five opponent, will the coaches keep trying the two-QB tango? Seeing what Fairweather did after getting zero targets against UMass, does he get more looks in the passing game moving forward? Statistically, Auburn’s performance was even worse than the discouraging win over Missouri last year under Harsin, and yet, it feels like more questions were answered this game whereas, then, Auburn was just left lost.

Here’s a difference: Harsin went into the postgame press conference after that Missouri game seemingly happy for a “hard-fought” win. Freeze isn’t so delusional: “I don't think we could have played any uglier or sloppier on offense,” he said. He isn’t satisfied. His plan is to progress.

This is what to judge: The plan is to progress. Will Auburn progress from here?

So long as they do, the program is still on pace with the plan.