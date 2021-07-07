LEE: The great demise of college sports has come. It wasn’t so bad, was it?

The great demise of college sports has come.
That wasn’t so bad, was it?
It’s been about a week and somehow the sun keeps coming up, even after the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules went into effect on July 1.
The end times are here, heralded by the Horsemen: Milo’s, merchandise, YOKE Gaming and PSD Underwear.
We’re living in the amateurism apocalypse here, and I have to say, the weather isn’t so bad. We were told every dollar an athlete makes would engulf the world further in flame, and thank goodness it came just in time for a warm Fourth of July weekend.
I’m joking, of course, but for so many people in the days leading up to this, the overreaction was real. Let’s take a deep breath. It’s going to be fine.
By and large, the “NIL era” has been about what we expected it to be: Some social media ads here and there, a chance to work skill camps in the offseason, and nothing big enough that’s going to change anybody’s life or ruin anybody else’s.
“NIL the end of College Athletics,” I was warned on Twitter by a fan on June 26. For some reason his profile picture is still an Auburn football helmet, and somehow I’m still confident in how he’ll be spending his evening on Sept. 4.
There have been some big stories: D’Eriq King down in Miami landed some big endorsements that he told reporters should ultimately net him $20,000 altogether. Whether the companies get a return on their investment or ever decide to invest again, we’ll have to see. As we’ve written before, the biggest impact for Auburn is that its new gymnastics star doesn’t have to choose between going to college or being on a cereal box.
Most of it’s been smaller scale.
Bo Nix rang in the new era at Auburn with his sponsored Milo’s post on Instagram, sent out just after midnight on July 1. It was a clever move by Milo’s because the ad got covered by almost every media outlet in the state. And knowing Bo, I suspect he wanted to be first to help break the ice and maybe lead more companies to endorse more college athletes.
We don’t know how much the ad got him, and we probably never will. For what it’s worth, the online tool Inkifi calculates that a post to an account with Bo’s 94,500 Instagram followers is worth about $530. Selling ads to your viewers has been a thing on social media for a few years now. Selling ads to your viewers has been a thing in regular media for a century.
We saw other athletes create merchandise with original designs that they’re now free to sell, and others organize skill camps where they’ll teach younger athletes for a fee.
In almost every case, it’s more like ‘summer job’ money than it is ‘pro athlete’ money.
That’s the thing that I think all the fear-mongers missed: At the end of the day, it’s still work. Yes, you can sell a T-shirt now — if you put in the effort to come up with a design that people want to buy. Yes, you can charge for swimming lessons from a college swimmer — but then you have to show up and give the lessons. You can monetize your YouTube and Twitch — but they’re worthless if you don’t have the charisma and dedication to build an audience.
Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser put it the best way I’ve heard: It’s not about getting every athlete rich. It’s about getting every athlete what they’re worth. (Josh worked here at the Opelika-Auburn News from 2016 to 2018, and this week we congratulated him as he left for a job in his home in Connecticut.)
It’s been about a week, and we’re still waiting on the doom and gloom. There were loons out there shouting that athletes should never have this, because it might change how they spend their Saturdays on the couch in the fall. The programs that it’ll hurt are the ones that aren’t clever enough to adapt.
That’s what it’s about: You still have to earn it. If you want to take advantage, you’ll have to be clever and think about it. If you want to take advantage, you’re going to have to work at it. It’s a lot like making money any other way.