LEE: The great demise of college sports has come. It wasn’t so bad, was it?

In almost every case, it’s more like ‘summer job’ money than it is ‘pro athlete’ money.

That’s the thing that I think all the fear-mongers missed: At the end of the day, it’s still work. Yes, you can sell a T-shirt now — if you put in the effort to come up with a design that people want to buy. Yes, you can charge for swimming lessons from a college swimmer — but then you have to show up and give the lessons. You can monetize your YouTube and Twitch — but they’re worthless if you don’t have the charisma and dedication to build an audience.

Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser put it the best way I’ve heard: It’s not about getting every athlete rich. It’s about getting every athlete what they’re worth. (Josh worked here at the Opelika-Auburn News from 2016 to 2018, and this week we congratulated him as he left for a job in his home in Connecticut.)

It’s been about a week, and we’re still waiting on the doom and gloom. There were loons out there shouting that athletes should never have this, because it might change how they spend their Saturdays on the couch in the fall. The programs that it’ll hurt are the ones that aren’t clever enough to adapt.