My go-to name for it has been the ‘Double Eagle’: A Saturday where Auburn fans get to rejoice and say ‘War Eagle’ twice — that being, a Saturday in football season where both Auburn wins and Alabama loses on the same day.

I’ve been told over the years that isn’t the only name for the phenomenon. In certain parts of the state, at least, they’d called it ‘Skip Sunday’ — because after Auburn won and Alabama lost, the Auburn fans would skip down the driveway on Sunday morning to get the newspaper and re-live it all.

Alexa, play ‘Landslide.’

June 18 marked the final day the Opelika-Auburn News printed a Sunday edition, as we move to a three-day print schedule publishing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. To be clear, there’s a lot to like about this move: The new print editions are going to be robust, four-section behemoths, and our goal for print is to make them feel more than twice as nice, and to put out a premium product that’ll last a couple days.

But there’s no sense denying the bitter part of the bittersweetness.

Things change, just like Stevie Nicks said.

Believe it or not, even a “new generation” guy like me can have nostalgia for the old days. When I went to Auburn games with my dad as a kid, we’d bring the Montgomery Advertiser with us and for the hour-long drive he’d have me read out loud the previews in the sports section, and I’d tear through it all — and, looking back, I don’t know if he wanted to listen to it so much as he wanted to hear me, if you know what I mean.

I realized this week that in February 2014, fresh from graduating from his alma mater and mine, I walked into the old Opelika-Auburn News building on Society Hill Road for a job interview, and I walked out with a job, and I’ve worked at a daily newspaper every day of my life ever since. I remember I wore a gold tie because every time Macho Man wore gold to the ring for a title match, he won, and I was confident after stringing and interning with our former sports editor Mike Szvetitz that this is what I was going to do.

There should be no tears for me, though: Those are for the press workers and the carriers and the casualties of the changing economics in the news industry from the 90’s to now.

Things change. There’ll be no Skip Sunday here the way that it was, with no paper waiting in the driveway on Sundays. In the same way, I watch the harsh passage of time change things for Auburn football. Auburn’s not playing LSU in 2024. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry may not even be annual anymore — the jury’s still out on that one. And — if you can believe it — it’s been almost a decade since the last Double Eagle or Skip Sunday: Oct. 4, 2014, when Auburn beat down LSU 41-7 and Hugh Freeze’s Ole Miss beat Alabama 23-17.

The passage of time has been harsh for Auburn over that decade, as Nick Saban has built a dynasty unlike any other, and in a cruel twist of fate on the Plains, Georgia has risen to its all-time peak as well. Auburn is stuck between a rock and a hard place, in a tougher way than any college football program has ever been, anywhere.

But time makes you bolder.

Auburn’s been through bad times before and it’ll see through these times, and the story of it will be told. We focus, obviously, on getting the news to readers through every medium possible, and obviously online is the fastest and most efficient way to do that. We’ll get the story to you, whether it be in your email inbox, on our homepage, through social media or if your friend just texts you the link, and it’ll be on your computer or your phone in a blink.

Yes, some people just plain like holding the newspaper, just like some people just plain like owning vinyl records. Vinyl’s still got its niche even in 2023, and if you really want to frame that front page from the big game, we’ll get it to you in a couple days.

“Can I sail through the changing ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?”

For certain, Auburn fans will skip happily again.