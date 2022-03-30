LEE: ‘The magic elixir,’ and ‘the Suni Lee effect’

It’s impossible.

What Suni Lee has done at Auburn is impossible.

That’s what John Roethlisberger says, and he’d know because he’s a former Olympian. In fact, he’s a three-time former Olympian, and he was doing this Olympics-plus-college thing before it was cool — competing for the Minnesota men’s gymnastics team from 1990-93 and competing for Team USA in men’s gymnastics at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

That had to be something. But what Suni’s doing? This whirlwind? The delayed Olympics and fighting through injuries? Breaking down barriers on Dancing With The Stars, then jumping back in the gym without a preseason and doing this?

No. 2 in the nation in the all-around as a freshman? No. 1 on bars? Tied for first on beam?

Four 10’s? Electrifying Auburn? Shattering records and putting the Tigers in position for a run in the postseason?

198.575?

I repeat: 198.575??

Impossible, man. Impossible.

But Suni has a secret.

“It’s like she found a new energy and a new life at Auburn, that, she didn’t need to train for four months to get ready for the season,” Roethlisberger said this week. “I don’t know. It’s like she found the magic elixir when she stepped on campus that just rejuvenated her and fired her up and she hasn’t missed a beat, which I think is amazing.”

Amazing.

But, reading that, you know what the magic is, and so do I.

You already know what Suni would say, and so do I.

It’s her teammates. It’s this place. It’s Auburn. She loves it — and she loves those teammates, and this week they’re going on a special ride together in the NCAA postseason. Auburn competes Thursday in the opening round of the NCAA Regional in Neville Arena, the Plains swept up in gymnastics magic like never before.

Suni Lee has inspired her team, and you can bet the team has inspired Suni Lee.

“I don’t think anybody can even compare to what Suni has gone through,” Roethlisberger went on, speaking over the phone this week. He works with ESPN now as a gymnastics commentator. He’s a lifer, who competed for his dad back at Minnesota, and when he talks about what Suni is doing at Auburn, he’s not talking like a football fan down here, who’s impressed, but new to the ride, and happy to have her. No, this is different. He talks like someone who knows. He talks with a disbelief like someone who has been in the world, who has put in the work, who has seen this sport and still is somehow seeing something he couldn’t have fathomed.

“What she’s done, in my opinion, is impossible. And I mean that literally,” he said. “If you told me, ‘Hey, here’s what’s Suni’s fall, the Olympics and the fall, and her schedule, and what she’s going to go through, and how much she’s going to be able to train leading into the season, this is what it’s going to be’ — and then you said, ‘Do you think she can do what she did so far this season?’ I would’ve said absolutely no. No. No. No! And it’s not even a slight on her, because I’m fully aware of her greatness. It’s just no human should be able to do what she’s done. It’s crazy.”

Impossible for any human — but there’s that secret again:

Here, she’s not doing it as one human.

Here, Suni has her teammates and her coaches and her Auburn.

She fit in right away joining veteran teammates like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson and the rest, bricklayers at Auburn, down on their luck after missing two straight postseasons over the pandemic, but still ever so talented and, as it turned out, ever so resilient.

There was something they sparked in Suni, it would seem, and at the same time there’s been something that she has sparked in them.

It all went wrong for Auburn gymnastics last year: After the 2020 postseason was called off for the virus, Auburn’s luck was as bad as any college team in any sport when testing and tracing knocked Auburn out of the postseason for the second consecutive year.

For Suni, the stars aligned last year: She fought through her injuries and peaked when she needed to to make a magic run through team trials and into Tokyo. The Olympics were delayed just late enough and Congress pressured the NCAA to pass new NIL rules just soon enough, and somehow it all came together just right.

Is it some kind of cosmic balance? Some kind of college sports karma? Things went so bad for Derrian and this group, then things went so well for Suni.

Soon enough, the difference didn’t matter: The heartbreak, the agony, the jubilation, the celebration would all be owned together.

That’s a team.

The Tigers kept their grief to themselves last spring, and the next time we saw them together publicly, they were celebrating Suni’s gold one summer night at Toomer’s Corner, all positivity.

Now the downtrodden Tigers aren’t so downtrodden any more.

Take it from another Olympian: Two-time gold medalist and member of the legendary Magnificent Seven, Shannon Miller, also talked to the Opelika-Auburn News this week as she and Roethlisberger promoted their ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ show on ESPNU.

“Watching Suni come in and really not be a change-agent in the typical sense — She didn’t come in and just bring some big scores with her and some great gymnastics. She brought what we all call ‘the Suni effect’ and I think that was really just bringing this idea and this belief to the Auburn team,” Miller explained. “‘You have the goods. You have what it takes. Now believe you have what it takes.’ And I think you saw this evolution of this team who started to believe that they were great.”

Suni didn’t have to move a mountain. She just needed to tip the first domino.

“And that’s what’s been really special for me,” Miller went on, “and I love watching that in sport, any sport, but especially in gymnastics — to watch athletes who are extremely talented, to watch that lightbulb come on and them realize how talented they are, it’s just incredible.”

Just incredible, what these Auburn Tigers have done together.

Impossible? We’d all say it’s impossible for one of those little dominos to knock over a giant stone slab.

But when you put more in the middle, each piece bigger than the last — first Drew and Derrian, then Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch, then Sophia Groth and then the coaches and Auburn University and the entire Auburn Family — the impossible becomes possible.

That’s a team. That’s Auburn this year.

Enjoy the impossible ride.

