LEE: The secret’s out, and the honeymoon is over

The secret’s out.

Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself. Everybody who was here in the stadium for the Georgia State game earlier this season saw that things aren’t going right, that this team isn’t playing up to its talent, and that Bryan Harsin is having a hard time in Auburn.

Did blowing a 20-point lead in Baton Rouge chap your behind a few years ago? What are you going to have to say about blowing a 25-point lead at home?

After utter collapse and abject failure, Harsin is now looking for answers at the end of his first season — and if he’s wise, he’ll know stadium stairs and toughness talk aren’t going to go far for him anymore.

Auburn had no business losing to Mississippi State, yet a butt-kicking turned into a butt-kicking right before our eyes in a way I’d never seen before. Auburn entered Saturday having won 10 of its last 11 against the SEC’s Mississippi schools. With the landscape the way it is — in recruiting, in facilities, in money — Auburn shouldn’t lose these games at home.

And yet: That.

And yet: You knew.

