LEE: The sun comes up, and there’s always something to celebrate when you’re an Auburn Tiger

Jabari Smith, KD Johnson and Dylan Cardwell all pranced across the court — arms wide, legs kicked, tongues out.
Bruce Pearl pumped his fist. In the stands, the fans in orange and blue in Tuscaloosa bellowed out their own twist on Rammer Jammer.
“We’re in T-Town and the Auburn Tigers have taken over the building,” Pearl boomed into an ESPN microphone, after most the fans in crimson filed out following Auburn’s 81-77 men’s basketball win Tuesday, and as the Auburn fans hung around the arena to relish sweet victory.
“War Damn!” Pearl shouted in Coleman Coliseum.
Celebration erupted all across the state. The students in Auburn ran to roll Toomer’s.
And the party lit up social media. Johnson in the locker room shouted through Instagram to his football classmate Zakoby McClain: “They come in our stadium doing all that karate, man, we’re going to hit them right back with it!”
Halfway around the world, Final Four alum Danjel Purifoy jumped on Instagram from his quiet room in the early morning hours in Portugal, where he’s playing professionally. He smiled talking with his “Auburn Family” after the win. The fans told him to hit the pose on camera and he laughed into the night.
Auburn won the big basketball game, survived Alabama’s best punch on its home court, and if the Tigers earn another win this weekend they could be ranked No. 1 in the country next week.
That was something worth celebrating — for all those players, all those alums, and every Auburn fan.
What national championship game?
Just 24 hours later, all that was a distant memory during the party on the Plains.
I’m not sure what you call it, when your biggest rival is No. 1 in football and your other biggest rival is No. 2. Ohio State and Michigan never have to deal with that. The Yankees and the Red Sox don’t have to deal with anything like that. You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, but I don’t know which one is Athens and which one is Tuscaloosa.
Auburn Hell is what I’ve called it before, and Auburn’s been living in it for a long time now. Monday night was the Auburn Nightmare — Alabama and Georgia playing each other in the football national championship game — and it’s not even the only time it’s happened in the last five years.
And yet, Auburn partied on. The players hammed it up Tuesday and Pearl couldn’t wipe away his signature smile.
Alabama football players celebrated big plays all season with the crane pose from Karate Kid. When they took it to Jordan-Hare this season during the Iron Bowl, Auburn’s players mocked them by throwing it right back at them. That’s what Johnson, Smith and Cardwell were doing on the court Tuesday just as soon as the clock hit zero. Allen Flanigan told reporters that the Alabama football team did the pose right in front of the Auburn basketball team in the student section at the end of the Iron Bowl, so the team remembered that and brought it back to Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.
Why not? “It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger,” the fans chanted in Coleman Coliseum, and that’s true for them no matter how many times Alabama and Georgia play in the College Football Playoff.
Maybe it’s an Auburn thing.
Alabama charged back in the second half Tuesday, going on a 14-0 run to erase Auburn’s big lead as the Alabama fans went crazy. Still, Auburn persevered, surviving Alabama’s best punch in the worst place.
If the Auburn men’s basketball team could survive that environment, it might just survive anywhere.
And if Auburn athletics can survive this stretch, it might just survive anything.
Bring on the dark days. The fans will find the light. Bring on the worst you can do, world, because Auburn’s already seen it all.