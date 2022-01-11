LEE: The sun comes up, and there’s always something to celebrate when you’re an Auburn Tiger

Auburn won the big basketball game, survived Alabama’s best punch on its home court, and if the Tigers earn another win this weekend they could be ranked No. 1 in the country next week.

That was something worth celebrating — for all those players, all those alums, and every Auburn fan.

What national championship game?

Just 24 hours later, all that was a distant memory during the party on the Plains.

I’m not sure what you call it, when your biggest rival is No. 1 in football and your other biggest rival is No. 2. Ohio State and Michigan never have to deal with that. The Yankees and the Red Sox don’t have to deal with anything like that. You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, but I don’t know which one is Athens and which one is Tuscaloosa.

Auburn Hell is what I’ve called it before, and Auburn’s been living in it for a long time now. Monday night was the Auburn Nightmare — Alabama and Georgia playing each other in the football national championship game — and it’s not even the only time it’s happened in the last five years.