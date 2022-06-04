LEE: The view from the Plainsman parking deck just as good as ever

THE PARKING DECK — Remember the sad year?

It feels long gone at Plainsman Park, where the stands are packed this weekend; where they’re on their feet in orange, for every important pitch and every big swing, behind home plate and up in the top row overlooking Donahue.

They’re crowded up to the fence in right-center, like knothole kids grown up, and up in the parking deck they’re leaned on their elbows, where the truck dial’s turned to Andy, where the frat boys bring their beer and their dogs, and where they know, they just know, that the pitcher can hear them from up there.

They’re ready for the run.

Remember last year?

Almost everything went against Auburn athletics last year, semester to semester. Men’s basketball was barred from the postseason from the beginning. Football and women’s basketball both saw their coaches fired. Women’s golf won the SEC Tournament but even gymnastics, at the end of a strong season, missed the postseason entirely after COVID-19 positives. Softball had a dismal season and the baseball season, too, felt a long way removed from the 2019 College World Series. It was rough all the way around in 2020-21.

Then this spring, an early exit for men’s basketball in the SEC Tournament. Teeth-gnashing for the Auburn fan. Then an early exit in the NCAA Tournament. Agonizing. Could’ve seen it coming. “Peaked at the wrong time.” Softball? Again? Early exit in the SEC Tournament. Ran into a buzzsaw. Then an early exit in the NCAA Tournament. When does Auburn get to be the buzzsaw?

Deja vu at Hoover Met. It’s an early loss in the SEC Tournament for Auburn baseball, and here we are again.

And yet: Here they are again.

Here are the fans again, packed out in orange, clapping their hands and stomping their feet to Sonny DiChiara’s walk-up music, ready to try again and ready again to will the Tigers to the tournament run they’ve been wanting all spring.

That’s Auburn. It’ll take a lot more than some sad times to keep Auburn people away. When the teams lost, they didn’t forget, when they were in quarantine they didn’t forget, and they’ll be back no matter how this weekend ends to help push Auburn athletics forward.

The view changes but that much stays the same. As I write this from the third story of the parking deck, as the sun sets over the Loveliest Village and as Auburn and Florida State battle through the early innings, I’m just a few yards away from where I watched the famous home run against Clemson in 2010 as a student. I remember seeing it fly, everyone craning their necks, looking high enough to peer over the wall but low enough to see under the concrete on the next level, watching to see if it’d make it over the fence.

The view has certainly changed for me: I’m not a fan now. This time I’m here because the deck is as good a place as any to write a column, while our reporter Adam Cole holds down the Opelika-Auburn News seat in the press box. I can’t see home plate, but I’ve learned between then and now that for any decent column, you don’t need to see; you just need to listen.

But I bet I’m not the only person here in the parking deck this year for this regional who was here for that regional that year.

While some things change, others stay the same.

The outlook’s always changing, the view’s always changing, but for Auburn people, this place is still the best place to watch for another run.

