LEE: There is no Plan B. Bryan Harsin doubles down on himself — one more time.

ATLANTA — There is no Plan B.

It’s plain and simple, and out there in the open. Bryan Harsin said it on the hottest microphone he could speak into, at the biggest press event in college football, broadcasting it at SEC Media Days to every media outlet that would spread the message.

Whether you like it or not, there is no Plan B. Whether you find it brazen or naïve, that’s up to you.

There is no Plan B. The plan is simply to win or bust.

Harsin has doubled down on himself again.

“I think the message is: Watch,” the embattled Auburn head coach seemed to shrug Thursday, as rain poured onto the roof overhead at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Harsin in that moment was asked about Auburn’s recruiting, which has sagged behind in the national rankings. He figures it’ll pick up when the team starts winning games again. “We’ve got to go out there and play,” he said. No secrets. No cards up the sleeve. The way he figures, he can’t pick things up on the recruiting trail until the team wins on the field.

While the national media wrung their hands again about “the inquiry,” Harsin pushed his chips to the middle of the table again.

If he wins this season, he figures, recruiting will pick up, more star players will want to play for Auburn to be a part of a winning team, and Harsin’s Tigers move happily forward.

If they don’t win — well, these recruits will “watch” that too, won’t they?

“That’s the beauty of what we get a chance to do every Saturday, all right?” Harsin said. “When you get into the arena, you have the opportunity to go out there and settle the score, all right? You have a chance to compete. That’s really what we do this for. We do it so that we can get into that arena and have that opportunity.

“We’ve told our recruits: Watch.”

It’s part of a pattern repeating for Harsin ever since things went south last season. When Harsin was first hired, he brought on SEC stalwarts Mike Bobo and Derek Mason as his offensive and defensive coordinators — two veterans who knew the lay of the land in the conference. After a poor finish to the season, he replaced them with Eric Kiseau and Jeff Schmedding — two of his assistants from Boise State, who knew better Harsin’s way of doing things. It’s Harsin’s way or the highway, for better or for worse.

Thursday, yes, there were plenty of groaner questions from the national media about the investigation in February — one that’s long been closed and put to bed — but Harsin had his chance to talk about the improvements he’s said he’s made for Auburn between Year 1 and Year 2.

To paraphrase and play translator: Auburn’s work ethic is better now, because it reflects his work ethic. The culture is a winning culture, because it’s his culture.

The players who didn’t do things the way he wanted to do them are gone, and that’s part of the reason Auburn is entering camp with 82 scholarship players instead of 85.

All to say, it’s clear that, in 2022, Harsin will be receiving all the praise or all the blame. There’s no other place to put it. There is no Plan B.

Harsin stepped to the microphone Thursday looking over the swath of media members knowing they were all going to pick his team low in the SEC standings, but convinced in his mind that his team was going to prove them all wrong.

That’s the gamble. That’s the play.

For Harsin and the rest of us, kickoff can’t come soon enough.

SEC Media Days is the place for Q&A, but most questions won’t be answered until the ball is in the air.